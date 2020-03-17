Most Linn County government buildings close due to COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS — Most Linn County buildings are closing to the public effective immediately through March 31 to limit public interactions and gatherings, in compliance with federal guidance.

The closure schedule could be modified. County services will remain operational and available to the public either online or via phone or email, according to a county news release. Contact information for all county departments is available at linncounty.org.

Closed buildings include:

— Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center

— Community Services Building — including Options of Linn County

— Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Building, with the exception of the Child Development Center as the Iowa Department of Human services is not recommending closure of child care facilities at this time

— Juvenile Detention and Diversion Services

— Secondary Road Department

— Wickiup Hill Learning Center

— LIFTS — office is closed to the public; however, routes still are running. Fares will be waived, and the number of riders will be limited during each route.

Exceptions

Beginning Wednesday, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office will be open to the public from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Customers are encouraged to use online services or call ahead at (319) 892-6100. Emergency services will continue through the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

The Linn County Child Development Center will remain open as the Iowa Department of Human services is not recommending closure of child care facilities at this time.

Linn County Courthouse will have normal operating hours.

Juvenile Justice Center (Juvenile Courthouse) will have normal operating hours.

Property taxes, vehicle registration

Residents can pay property taxes and vehicle registrations online at iowataxandtags.org. There is a drop box outside of the Public Service Center, 935 Second St. SW in Cedar Rapids, where payments can be deposited. Be sure to include contact information in case there are questions.

Election services

Candidates for county and township offices may continue to file their nomination papers through the March 20 (general election) and March 25 (primary election) deadlines by calling (319) 892-5300, option 1, in advance or when they arrive so that staff may meet them at the door.

Voters may continue to register to vote or update registrations online at linncounty.org or by printing, filling out and mailing in a voter registration form. Those without internet access may call election staff at (319) 892-5300, option 1, to request a paper form.

Voters are encouraged to request vote-by-mail absentee ballots for the primary election. Election Services soon will be mailing request forms to each active voter household in the county. Voter request forms are also available at linncounty.org.

Voters may view lists of candidates who have filed and find other election related information at linncountyelections.org or by calling (319) 892-5300, option 1.

