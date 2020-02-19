Mobile home park rent regulation won't advance in Iowa Legislature

DES MOINES — Legislation to regulate mobile home park owners and give tenants more protection from rent increases is a step too far for free market Republicans who control the Iowa Legislature.

The proposed legislation will not advance in either the House of Senate, according to legislative leaders.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Steven Holt, R-Denison, said Wednesday morning House File 2351, which would “initiate some price controls, is something we as free market folks, are not comfortable with.”

Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel, said a similar bill in the Senate State Government Committee is dead for this session.

“Is it the role of government to regulate every aspect of this relationship?” Chapman said. “As a free market legislator, the answer is no.”

“So we’re going to continue to look for some solutions that we can use, any pieces of legislation to try to help with this issue.”

The proposals will not be among the bills the committees takes up ahead of the Friday deadline for bills to win committee approval, according to Chapman and Holt.

Holt, who said he lived in a manufactured home “because that’s what I could afford as a private in the Marine Corps,” said he and other legislators will look for ways to provide protections for mobile home park residents “without doing the harm this bill potentially could do to those who own these properties.”

“These mobile home parks provide a growing important level of affordable housing,” he said, “and we have to be careful that the decisions we make don’t render those things not economically feasible anymore.”

However, the “unintended consequences” of the legislation could be a barrier to the affordable housing needed to grow jobs in Iowa, Chapman said.

“If we regulate them to the point they are not affordable, what will happen” The land will be developed,” Chapman said.

Holt said lawmakers were concerned that any legislation to control rent would open the door to rent controls in rental housing.

“There’s a lot of philosophical issues here that we have to we have to work through,” Holt said. “When we start going down the price control road that is something that we all need to be very concerned about.”

Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, whose district includes the Golf View Mobile Home Park in North Liberty, rejected the argument that the legislation calls for rent control. Instead, he said, it would require “rent justification.” The proposal is based on legislation from other states, specifically Delaware, a state “not known to be hostile to business interests.”

He also said the hedge funds buying the parks are not looking to develop the land, but want the steady stream of income lot rental provides.

There are other protections lawmakers could enact “without going down the price control road.” That could include requiring park owners giving more notice of rent increases and looking at what are appropriate causes for eviction, Holt said.

“You know, again, we’re talking about several bad actors that are impacting a lot of other folks who are doing it right and have done it right for many, many, many years,” Holt said.

