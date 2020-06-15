Mike Pence making second Iowa visit in six weeks

CEDAR RAPIDS — Vice President Mike Pence will make another visit to Iowa Tuesday, lunching with Gov. Kim Reynolds and then touring an iconic Iowa industry.

The Office of the Vice President announced Monday morning that Pence will join Reynolds for lunch. Later he will tour Winnebago Industries in Forest City. Winnebago is best known as a manufacturer of recreational vehicles. While there, the vice president will deliver remarks to employees.

He is scheduled to return to Washington in the evening.

This is Pence’s second Iowa visit in less than six weeks. When he visited Des Moines in May, he met with religious leaders to discuss reopening their services. Since then, many churches have started to open church services to larger numbers of people with some resuming normal worship.

He also had a roundtable discussion with farm and ag industry representatives, who spoke to him about COVID-19 related problems in food processing plants.

Although Pence’s visit is an official visit as vice president, his travels have political overtones in an elections year. Although President Donald Trump is running ahead of presumed Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden, the margin is well short of his nearly 10-percentage point win over Clinton in 2016.

Also, recent polling has shown Sen. Joni Ernst trailing her Democratic challenger, real estate executive Theresa Greenfield, although within the margin of error.

