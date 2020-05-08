CORONAVIRUS

Concern over staffer's coronavirus delays Pence trip to Iowa

Staffer may have had contact with some aboard Air Force Two

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa, left, in the Oval Office of the White Hou
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa, left, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Washington. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, right seated, and Vice President Mike Pence listen. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:27PM | Fri, May 08, 2020

Concern over staffer's coronavirus delays Pence trip to Iowa

10:07AM | Fri, May 08, 2020

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will not hold coronavirus press conference Frid ...

10:00AM | Fri, May 08, 2020

Task force will make recommendations on how to resume jury trials, giv ...

09:41AM | Fri, May 08, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 8: Cedar Rapids to host virt ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Gazette staff

Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Iowa was delayed Friday morning over concerns a member of his staff with COVID-19 had come in contact with others who were onboard Air Force Two with Pence and Iowa Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst.

Pence, head of the White House coronavirus task force, is visiting Iowa to meet with Gov. Kim Reynolds and faith, farm and food production leaders.

Pence will talk to faith leaders about how they are using federal and state guidelines to open their houses of worship.

Later, he will go to Hy-Vee’s headquarters in West Des Moines for a roundtable discussion with agriculture and food supply leaders to discuss steps being taken to ensure the food supply remains secure.

Air Force Two landed shortly after noon in Des Moines. But earlier, it was delayed for about an hour on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews. A report from a media pool covering the event noted that it “looks like we lost a number of passengers (staffers) ahead of departure.”

The reason: A member of Pence’s staff who had tested positive for the disease was not on the plane bound for Iowa, but there was concern that others on the plane had been in contact with the individual.

“This morning we had someone on the vice president’s staff test positive and so out of abundance of caution we went back and looked into all the person’s contacts most recently,” a senior administration officials told reporters also traveling on the plane, according to a media pool report. “ ... That’s why we asked some of our staff to deplane. Nobody else was exhibiting any symptoms or having any feeling of sickness. We asked them to go get tested and to go home out of an abundance of caution.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The staff member tested positive Friday morning after having tested negative a day earlier, the official said. He or she had possibly been in contact with six people scheduled to fly, but they were removed from the flight to Iowa.

About 10 members of Pence’s staff — as well as him — are tested daily for the virus. The administration official said neither Pence nor President Donald Trump has been in recent contact with the staff member who tested positive.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

09:30AM | Fri, May 08, 2020

'Death stalked swiftly' in 1918. What will we remember now? ...

09:00AM | Fri, May 08, 2020

Tyson outbreak: Short closure but enduring grief

08:30AM | Fri, May 08, 2020

Scenic designer in Iowa City looks for light in the darkness
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Gazette staff

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will not hold coronavirus press conference Friday

Task force will make recommendations on how to resume jury trials, given coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 8: Cedar Rapids to host virtual City Council meeting

'Death stalked swiftly' in 1918. What will we remember now?

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Ready to reopen? Four Cedar Rapids business leaders offer advice

Dubuque woman pleads to helping buy heroin that led to fatal overdose of another person

Tyson outbreak: Short closure but enduring grief

Iowa is dying from all this success

Scenic designer in Iowa City looks for light in the darkness

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate