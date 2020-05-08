Concern over staffer's coronavirus delays Pence trip to Iowa

Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Iowa was delayed Friday morning over concerns a member of his staff with COVID-19 had come in contact with others who were onboard Air Force Two with Pence and Iowa Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst.

Pence, head of the White House coronavirus task force, is visiting Iowa to meet with Gov. Kim Reynolds and faith, farm and food production leaders.

Pence will talk to faith leaders about how they are using federal and state guidelines to open their houses of worship.

Later, he will go to Hy-Vee’s headquarters in West Des Moines for a roundtable discussion with agriculture and food supply leaders to discuss steps being taken to ensure the food supply remains secure.

Air Force Two landed shortly after noon in Des Moines. But earlier, it was delayed for about an hour on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews. A report from a media pool covering the event noted that it “looks like we lost a number of passengers (staffers) ahead of departure.”

The reason: A member of Pence’s staff who had tested positive for the disease was not on the plane bound for Iowa, but there was concern that others on the plane had been in contact with the individual.

“This morning we had someone on the vice president’s staff test positive and so out of abundance of caution we went back and looked into all the person’s contacts most recently,” a senior administration officials told reporters also traveling on the plane, according to a media pool report. “ ... That’s why we asked some of our staff to deplane. Nobody else was exhibiting any symptoms or having any feeling of sickness. We asked them to go get tested and to go home out of an abundance of caution.”

The staff member tested positive Friday morning after having tested negative a day earlier, the official said. He or she had possibly been in contact with six people scheduled to fly, but they were removed from the flight to Iowa.

About 10 members of Pence’s staff — as well as him — are tested daily for the virus. The administration official said neither Pence nor President Donald Trump has been in recent contact with the staff member who tested positive.