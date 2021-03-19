Gov. Reynolds declares April 'Meat on the Table Month' to combat anti-meat campaign

CEDAR RAPIDS — Fire up the grill, the meat war is on.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has declared April as Meat on the Table month to promote the Iowa meat producers meats “packed with wholesome and nutritious protein (that) play a critical role in combating hunger and fighting food insecurity throughout Iowa, America and around the globe.”

Reynolds’ proclamation, signed Friday, comes in response to a MeatOut proclamation by Democratic Colorado Gov. Jason Polis. That has produced a beefy debate, with 26 counties there proclaiming Meat Day to show their support for meat producers.

“Iowa feeds the world with high-quality products,” Reynolds said in her proclamation. Pork, beef, lamb, poultry and fish productions generated almost $29 billion in crop and livestock sales, making Iowa the second-leading agricultural state in the nation.

Across the Missouri River, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, also a Republican, declared Beef Month to highlight the cattle industry there.

Since started in 1985 by the Farm Animal Rights Movement, MeatOut proclamations have been issued by state and national authorities around the world. The nonprofit group stated MeatOut Day to encourage people to explore the benefits on a “wholesome plant-based diet.” It cited lower risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, various cancers and diabetes as benefits of a meatless diet.

Meat production, according to some environmentalists, increases the carbon footprint of food production and diminishes forests, grasslands and wildlife habitat.

MeatOut Day is generally observed March 20 with FARM encouraging people to eat vegan for a day.

The anti-meat movement recently received a boost from Bill Gates comments about producing synthetic meat as an alternative to livestock production

Meat producers are under constant scrutiny from “ill-informed politicians and social media influencers,” Reynolds said in her proclamation. They mislead consumers and disregard sound research supporting the quality and safety of animal agricultural, he said.

More than ever, she said, “it is imperative that agricultural leaders unite and stand up for our industry, the products and the people” who produce and process meet that feeds an ever-growing world population.

Meat plays a large role in Iowa agricultural and the state’s economy. According to a 2019 Agricultural Economic Contribution Study, Iowa farms helped raise approximately 4 million cattle and calves, 1 million 938,818 beef cows, 224,00 dairy cows and 23 million hogs and pigs. That in turn helped support Iowa crop farms, which made Iowa the nation’s top producer of corn and soybeans, producing approximately 2.6 billion bushels of corn and nearly 554 million bushels of soybeans.

Based on the USDA’s 2017 Census of Agricultural, 30 percent of Iowans are employed by ag and ag-related industries contributing to $40 Billion in value-added from agriculture and $22 billion in wages and $121 billion in total agricultural sales.

