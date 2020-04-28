City of Marion adds new employees to serve residential growth

MARION — Marion Public Safety 911 and the Marion Police Department will be adding several new employees next fiscal year, along with some other city departments, to better serve the fast-growing city.

The Marion City Council approved several new positions to the city, including three new full-time positions for a 911 emergency communications operator, a library technology manager and a city accountant.

The cost of the new positions will be paid for by the growth in the property tax base, City Manager Lon Pluckhahn said.

Positions approved for Marion’s Public Safety 911 and the Marion Police Department are important as the department works to maintain a two person minimum in 24/7 staffing, especially in the dispatch center.

Rhonda Kaczinski, Public Safety 911 Communications Manager, said one accident can generate over 10 911 calls. It’s difficult for one dispatcher to handle that call volume alone, especially if there is a second emergency at the same time.

In the last 24 years, the department has had six dispatchers even though the city has grown exponentially during that time, Kaczinski said.

“It’s at that time where it is a safety thing for the officers as well as the dispatchers to make sure we are staffed well enough to cover the calls coming in,” she said.

Police Chief Mike Kitsmiller said adding part-time employees at peak busy times will help get officers, especially on night and weekend shifts, out of the office and on the streets more.

The cost of the position is $73,403.

The Marion Public Library is also welcoming a new staff member to help with their technology needs.

For several years, the library has worked with the City of Marion and contracted with the Cedar Rapids Public for technology services. But with plans to break ground on a new, larger facility this fall, it’s time the Marion library have its own technology staff to serve its customers, said Hollie Trenary, Director of the Marion Public Library.

“Not only does the library use technology, but we provide technology support to the community like internet access and training. That’s a unique skill set we need to have,” Trenary said.

It will be important that whoever they hire have a say in designing the interior of the library to as they work to increase the technology capabilities in the new building, Trenary said.

The cost of this position is $104,849.

Other new positions include two part-time reception clerks at the police department and a part-time receptionist in the finance department,

The reception clerks at the police department will alleviate some of the duties of dispatch workers or the record’s clerk to free them up to focus on direct services instead of customer service, Pluckhahn said.

The receptionist in finance to adapt with front counters when the water department moves into their own facility at the start of the fiscal year

The total increased cost in the budget for new employees is about $308,000.

Pluckhahn said this is a “fairly typical” year for adding new employees to the city as it continues to grow.

“We take a look to make sure it’s going to be sustainable,” Pluckhahn said. “We don’t want to bring on new positions and look down the line and not have enough money to (fund them).”

Comments: (319) 368-8664; grace.king@thegazette.com