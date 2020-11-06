CORONAVIRUS

Marion Library closes Uptown location for two weeks due to COVID-19 uptick in Linn County

The location aims to open again on Nov. 21.

The Marion Public Library announced on Friday that its Uptown Marion branch will be closing for two weeks due to an uptick of COVID-19 cases in Linn County.

The closure is a way to minimize potential community spread, a news release said.

The Uptown Marion branch, located at 1064 7th Ave is anticipated to reopen on Nov. 21, but the City of Marion will continue to monitor virus activity in the coming weeks, the release said.

The library’s technology station at the Marion Columbus Club, located at 5650 Kacena Ave, remains open. The location has computers, printers and the Iowa Department of Transportation kiosk.

Library materials can be returned to any library in the Metro Library Network, the release said. Materials can also be returned to any Hy-Vee grocery store in the area as well.

Library staff can be reached by phone and all online services are still available.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

