Marion City Council votes to establish community equity working group with Marion Alliance for Racial Equity

MARION — The Marion City Council voted to establish a community equity working group with the Marion Alliance for Racial Equity at its meeting on Thursday night.

The motion to direct staff to establish the working group passed unanimously.

The working group was established after members of the Marion Alliance gave a presentation to the council last month, highlighting a few of their recommendations for the city.

The group will consist of 13 members overall including the city manager, police chief, two city council members, a civil rights commission staff liaison, two civil rights commission members, two Marion Alliance for Racial Equity members, one Marion business owner and three members of the city at large.

Mayor Nick AbouAssaly said any policy changes would be recommendations to the city council to vote on.

“The working group is to look at what the data is and what the facts are,” AbouAssaly said. “Explore what the issues are in the community and come up with recommendations on how to address those issues. Any policy changes or spending matters would have to come to the council.”

City Manager Lon Pluckhahn said the first meeting with new groups is typically an organizational meeting to figure out when meetings will take place; so, as of now, there is no schedule of when the community equity working group’s meeting will be.

Pluckhahn also said the public’s opportunity to take place in these meetings would be structured within agendas like other committee meetings.

Along with asking to establish a working group with city officials, the Marion Alliance previously asked the city to stop racial profiling in traffic stops, to establish a citizens police review board and to make city departments more respectful, welcoming and diverse.

During the July 23 meeting, Sophia Joseph, a co-founder of the Marion Alliance said racial profiling is the number one concern in Marion. Though 2.5 percent of Marion’s population is Black, 16 percent of police use-of-force incidents have involved Black individuals she said at the meeting.

During Tuesday’s work session, the council discussed the logistics of forming a working group, focusing on the number of participants and who would be involved.

Another point of discussion on Tuesday was making sure the city’s civil rights commission work wasn’t diminished and that they had representation in the working group as well.

Earlier this week, the city also announced an online community equity and inclusion survey for Marion residents. The survey is designed to help city leaders understand the experiences of residents from all walks of life, a news release said.

