Marion City Council candidates to address residents' questions at forum

MARION — Marion residents will have the opportunity to ask questions of city council and mayoral candidates at a Marion City Council Candidate Forum Tuesday and Wednesday night at Linn-Mar.

Marion City Council candidates from three of the four competitive races will address voters at Linn-Mar Auditorium at 3111 N. Tenth Street in Marion during a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters Linn County. The forums are free and open to the public. Attendees can submit questions to candidates at the door to be read by a moderator.

The forum for Ward 3 is Tuesday from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Immediately following, a forum will be held for at-large candidates from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, the mayor candidate forum will be at 6 p.m. at the Linn-Mar Auditorium. The forum for Ward 1 was canceled because incumbent Colette Atkins will be out of town.

“We encourage local participation because our focus as a nonpartisan group is to have engaged and informed voters,” said Kelzye Bedwell, voter services co-chair with the League of Women Voters Linn County. “Our priority is to present a respectful, calm, connected environment where you can hear directly from those who will be representing you.”

Mayor

Running for mayor is incumbent Nicolas AbouAssaly, 53, whose first term as mayor ends this year. AbouAssaly was appointed to the Marion City Council in June 2013 to fill a six-month vacancy in Ward 4. He was reelected to Ward 4 before being elected mayor in November 2015.

AbouAssaly said he is seeking a second term as mayor because he believes “Marion has a bright future.”

“Marion has tremendous potential as a great place to live, raise a family and do business,” AbouAssaly said in an email. “Over the past four years we’ve made great progress ... Our city organization is now more strategic in planning and spending and has become more responsive to the needs of residents. The proper leadership is needed to continue the positive momentum and help the city achieve its fullest potential.”

Running against AbouAssaly is Mary Lou Pazour, who would not provide her age. Pazour previously served Ward 3 in the 1970s, and spent 20 years working for the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. She was a deputy sheriff from 1979 to 1997 and is now retired.

Pazour is running for city council to “renew respect and credibility” to the council, she said.

“They don’t seem to be listening to what voters want,” Pazour said. “I believe the voters would like to see Marion get out of the debt they’re in right now.”

At-Large

Paul Draper, 85, at-large, is the oldest city council member Marion has ever had and was named Citizen of the Year in October 2018, he said.

Draper was elected as at-large council member in 2011 and has served two terms.

Draper said he is a “history buff,” and likes to provide back story about the City of Marion at the end of every council meeting. He wonders what history will be repeated 50 years from now.

“There’s so many exciting things going on in our community. I want to be part of that,” Draper said. “It’s unbelievable what’s happening in Marion with our new hotels and restaurants. Everything going on is just something amazing.”

Running against Draper is Grant Harper, 65, a longtime Marion resident who is seeking ways to become more involved in the community after retiring from Pearson Education in Iowa City.

“Now that I’m retired, I decided I wanted to be of service to the city and community I’ve been a member of for so long,” Harper said, adding he has a strong background in project management. “I’m excited. It’s a little scary. I’m looking forward to the process, and hopefully being successful.”

Ward 3

Will Brandt, 44, is running for reelection in Ward 3.

The incumbent was first elected to Marion City Council in 2015, and said he wants to continue to work for the citizens of Marion and see the city grow in a “positive direction.”

Brandt said he would like to see Marion to continue updating infrastructure, become a zero-waste community, expand its commercial and industrial tax base and continue to grow.

“I want to continue to see the city stay on the path it’s on,” Brandt said. “I’m not on city council because I’ve got an agenda ... Why I want to be on city council is to continue to see all the things we need to do happen for a growing community.”

Running against Brandt is Mikeal Tope, 61, a retired resident who worked as a correctional officer for the Department of Corrections for 32 years.

Tope would like to see fewer costs of living for Marion residents.

“It almost seems like the city is fining me to live in the community I grew up in and was raised in,” Tope said.

Tope said his work as a correctional officer came with a “fiscal responsibility” to taxpayers.

The forum on Tuesday coincides with National Voter Registration Day, encouraging voter participation and increased awareness ahead of elections in November. City elections and school board elections are Nov. 5. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. To find a poll location, visit linncountyelections.org/lookup.

Preregistration ends on Friday, Oct. 25, at 5 p.m. All absentee ballot requests must be received by Linn County Election Services by Oct. 25.

Comments: (319) 368-8664; grace.king@thegazette.com