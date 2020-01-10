Government

Marianne Williamson ends 2020 presidential campaign

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson speaks at Iowa Democratic Party's annual Hall of Fame celebration at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Cedar Rapids Convention Complex in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She announced Friday that she is ending her run for president. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson speaks at Iowa Democratic Party's annual Hall of Fame celebration at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Cedar Rapids Convention Complex in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She announced Friday that she is ending her run for president. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
/
By Alexandra Jaffe, Associated Press

DES MOINES — Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, the spiritual guru and bestselling author, ended her campaign on Friday, weeks before voting begins, saying she did not want to make it tougher for a progressive to win.

She also said she did not believe she would be able to gain enough support in the upcoming contests to make a difference in the race to challenge President Donald Trump.

In a post on her website, Williamson said “We will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now.” Williamson has barely registered in the polls and struggled in fundraising since launching her bid for president last January.

She laid off her entire staff from her campaign at the end of last year, but continued to appear at campaign events in Iowa and New Hampshire in recent weeks. Her decision leaves 13 candidates remaining in the primary.

By Alexandra Jaffe, Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

In Dubuque, voters can't escape the campaign, even at their favorite bars

Cedar Rapids traffic camera tickets declining, but on pace to double revenue projection

Addressing Iowa's rural issues could draw lawmakers from both parties

List 3 names goes to governor of next Iowa justice

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Lyz Lenz: What a racist doll can teach Iowans about silence and bias

Body found in Iowa River believed to be missing Coralville woman, police say

Friends open Mas Margaritas Mexican Restaurant in Cedar Rapids

Hotel Chauncey finally opens in Iowa City high-rise

Iowa City leads, but local governments need more diversity

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.