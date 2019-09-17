Linn Supervisor Stacey Walker endorses Kimberly Graham for Senate

CEDAR RAPIDS — After opting out of challenging GOP Sen. Joni Ernst in 2020, Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker has endorsed Kimberly Graham for the Democratic nomination.

Walker had previously hinted at his support for Graham as well as his displeasure with what he sees as interference from Democratic Party officials and organizations in Iowa’s four-way race for the party’s nomination. However, he had said he would withhold an endorsement until after studying the platforms of all of the candidates.

He didn’t want to be “one of those politicians who sat on the sidelines, not making my support known until it was absolutely clear who the winner would be,” Walker wrote in a guest post at the blog, Bleeding Heartland. “I’ve also never been comfortable offering my endorsement of a candidate out of sheer political expediency. It’s just not me.”

Although other candidates addressed issues that are priorities with him, Walker concluded “in a political season where candidates are rewarded for having a plan, Kimberly Graham is unmatched in this race.”

Her competitors for the nomination are businessman Eddie Mauro and Theresa Greenfield, the president of a small commercial real estate business, both of Des Moines, and retired Admiral Michael Franken of Sioux Center, Walker decided to back Graham.

“I was pleased to see Eddie Mauro endorse a public option for health insurance and list some solid plans around addressing the climate crisis, among other issues,” he said. “I’ve read a bit about Vice Admiral Franken, and it appears as if he will bring a nice perspective to the race as well. However, when it came to the front-runner, outside of the bio, the only other information I could access from Theresa Greenfield’s website was instructions on how to donate money.”

Graham has addressed 15 policy areas on her website, Walker said. She has endorsed universal single-payer health care, the Green New Deal, racial justice, immigration, worker rights, agriculture policy and rural communities, Walker said.

Graham, a Des Moines attorney, welcomed the endorsement from Walker, who she called “a man of integrity and vision, compassion and generosity.”

“Stacey recognizes that the time for small ideas has passed. It’s time for political courage,” she said.

The Democratic primary will be June 2, 2020.

