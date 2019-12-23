Linn struggles to fund regional mental health crisis center despite $8 million annual contribution to region

CEDAR RAPIDS — Linn County supervisors say they may have to leave the nine-county mental health region — which Linn contributes $8 million annually — if a request to support over $1 million in the operational cost for access centers is not considered.

Until then, Supervisor Ben Rogers and other county representatives met with The Hall-Perrine Foundation Monday at their request to seek alternative funding for the center, which is expected to open in July.

Rogers said the meeting with Hall-Perrine was informational and did not expect a decision from the Foundation Monday.

Rogers, who is a board member on the East Central mental health board, in a failed proposal Friday asked the regional board to include $1.8 million in the budget to fund operational costs for access centers, including centers expected to open in Linn and Johnson counties.

Other board members — supervisors from the nine counties in the region — denied the proposal, saying the discussion was premature before the board further discusses the fiscal year 2021 budget.

The region’s budget director was on vacation last week and was not available to answer the board member questions.

The next East Central mental health board meeting is Jan. 23.

Linn County needs more than $1.4 million to operate the access center because of expected delays in Iowa Medicaid reimbursements. An additional $600,000 is needed to offset the net loss of substance abuse services, which is not eligible for funding from the Mental Health and Disability Services fund.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Linn County has contributed $3.5 million in mental health dollars from their Fund Balance toward the organization and construction costs of the access center.

Counties contribute between $400,000 up to $8 million to the East Central mental health region, which Linn County paying the largest among, 40 percent of the total contribution to the region.

“I do want to illuminate the amount of money this county is putting into the region to benefit everyone in the region” — which includes Linn, Johnson and seven other counties — Supervisor Stacey Walker said.

Walker said if the region doesn’t support access centers, Linn County may have to consider leaving the East Central Region, which would take an $8 million hit to their annual budget as a result, and forming another mental health region.

“I’m hopeful we won’t have to go that route because we’ll have a good meeting in January,” Walker said.

Linn County Finance Director Dawn Jindrich said the county can await the Jan. 23 decision in planning the fiscal year 2021 budget, which is due Feb. 7.

Jindrich said they received an email from the region’s budget director over a month ago that said $1.8 million was being penciled into the region’s budget for access centers.

“It’s almost impossible to move forward without regional support,” Jindrich said during a Board of Supervisors meeting Monday. “You can only use mental health dollars for those mental health services, and all of those mental health dollars run through the region.”

Gnarling Construction also agreed to give the county a one-month extension to sign a contract to renovate the former Linn County Public Health building into the access center.

Supervisors deferred signing the contract for the second time for Jan. 28, the next Board of Supervisors meeting following the Jan. 23, East Central Region mental health meeting, where supervisors expect the region to make a decision regarding funding for access centers.

However, Darin Gage, Linn County Director of Policy & Administration, said that the cost for construction materials may increase after the new year, and that bill would need to be passed along to the county.

“It’s a really good thing they’re willing to wait for us,” Walker said. “I do think it’s fair if after the New Year some material costs increase that we are able to absorb those costs.”

Comments: (319) 368-8664; grace.king@thegazette.com