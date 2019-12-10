Linn County hires director for new Mental Health Access Center

CEDAR RAPIDS — The director for the new Linn County Mental Health Access Center, expected to open May 2020, began her role earlier this month, leading the department in assisting adults experiencing mental health or substance abuse crisis in the community.

Erin Foster began her position as director of the Mental Health Access Center Dec. 2. As director, she will provide leadership in the implementation and coordination of services for people with urgent or crisis behavioral health needs, according to a news release from the county.

Linn County Supervisor Ben Rogers, who has been leading the effort in creating the Mental Health Access Center, said a project manager has been working to take the access center from “concept to reality.” The responsibilities of the project manager are now being transferred to Foster, who will coordinate with mental health providers, medical doctors, law enforcement and emergency medical services.

“(Foster) will help provide policy and procedures and be the point of contact for law enforcement, dispatch and medical doctors... to make sure they can sign off on using the access center as an alternative level of service,” Rogers said.

Linn County has committed $3.5 million in start up funding for the center. The center will be located at the former Linn County Public Health facility at 501 13th Street NW in Cedar Rapids.

Renovations to the facility will begin in January 2020. The contractor for the project is Garling Construction.

Rogers said they expect the center to open in May 2020.

The access center will be a space where people in crisis can go instead of the hospital emergency room or jail, which are “oftentimes the two most costly and inappropriate settings for someone in crisis,” Rogers said in a news release.

“The Access Center will provide high quality, safe, evidence-based services, which includes crisis observation, crisis stabilization, sobering unit and the only medically supervised detox center in Linn County,” Rogers said.

Foster has experience assisting with community organizations in leading efforts to prevent substance use and other behavioral health issues. She served as chair of the Linn County Opioid Steering Committee, that worked to create a strategic plan to address current opioid issues and an ongoing prevention and intervention plan.

Foster was previously employed at the Area Substance Abuse Council, where she served as director of Prevention Services since 2013.

“Erin’s experience and skills in community engagement, advocacy and implementation make her an ideal candidate for this role,” said David Thielen, executive director of Linn County Community Services, which will oversee management of the Access Center. “We are excited to welcome Erin to the Linn County staff, where her experience will be instrumental as we plan and implement Linn County’s first Mental Health Access Center.

