Linn County Supervisors approve budget, pay increases for elected officials

CEDAR RAPIDS — Supervisors have approved next fiscal year’s budget, which includes an unchanged property tax levy rate for residents and pay increases for elected officials.

The Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved the fiscal year 2020 budget. In addition, supervisors voted for pay increases that bring county supervisor and auditor salaries back in line with some other county positions — as well as a 5 percent increase for all elected officials.

Raymond Stefani, member of the Linn County Compensation Board, which recommends pay adjustments for elected officials, on Wednesday proposed the pay increase for supervisors and other elected county positions.

“Supervisors and the auditor have — in good old street language — skipped raises in the past, which were in my opinion well-deserved,” Stefani said. “This is an appropriate catch-up.”

The board voted unanimously to approved the budget and the recommended pay adjustments, which would include a roughly $6,300 increase for supervisors and approximately $3,200 increase for the county auditor. Doing so would equalize those positions to place them in line with the county treasurer and recorder.

All officials also will receive a 5 percent increase in pay, effective July 1.

That will put annual pay for supervisors, the recorder, treasurer and auditor at $115,726. The county attorney will make $184,943 and sheriff will make $159,751, according to county documents.

With the county going through a transition from five supervisors to three, the board last year voted to freeze their pay and reject an increase recommended by the compensation board. Supervisors also froze their pay in 2017, while also accepting the county auditor’s request to not receive a pay increase.

Fiscal 2020 begins July 1 of this year.

For area residents, the property tax rate of $5.84 per $1,000 in taxable valuation marks the second year since officials cut 30 cents from the county levy rate. Residents should expect that rate next year to bounce back to around the $6.14 levy rate, which the county had maintained for several years up to fiscal 2018.

The rural rate of $2.71 also is unchanged.

All told, the budget this coming fiscal year is about $157 million, marking a roughly 33 percent increase from the more traditional $118 million budget. The increase is due to the upcoming completion of the more than $30 million Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Public Health and Youth Development Services building near 10th Avenue SE and Seventh Street SE.

