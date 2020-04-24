CORONAVIRUS

Gov. Kim Reynolds starts to reopen Iowa even as coronavirus tally spikes

Gov. Kim Reynolds announces updates on COVID-19 in the state Friday in Johnston. The governor permitted statewide health
Gov. Kim Reynolds announces updates on COVID-19 in the state Friday in Johnston. The governor permitted statewide health systems to resume elective procedures as well as farmers markets to go forward under distancing parameters starting Monday. (Olivia Sun/Des Moines Register)
JOHNSTON — On a day Iowa reported its highest tally yet of new coronavirus cases and deaths, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the first steps in her plan to reopen closed businesses and amenities.

The state confirmed 521 new cases and 11 additional deaths Friday. Both are the highest single-day totals since the virus was first confirmed in Iowa on March 8.

The record one-day number of new cases is partially due to increased testing efforts by the state. More than 2,700 tests were processed Thursday; Reynolds said that is much higher than the state had been testing on a daily basis previously.

Reynolds said increased testing is part of why she feels comfortable starting a gradual reopening of the state.

She announced that starting Monday, hospitals and clinics may resume conducting elective surgeries and that farmers markets may operate provided patrons practice safe social distancing measures. Both orders are effective statewide.

“This is our first step of many to reopening Iowa,” Reynolds said during her daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response. She said she plans to announce more steps Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

emurphy

Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau

All articles by Erin

