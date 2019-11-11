Julian Castro says Iowa shouldn't be first in presidential nominations

CEDAR RAPIDS — Julian Castro says he is committed to “speaking bluntly, and being bold and fearless” as he campaigns for support in Iowa’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses.

And that means telling Iowans things they may not want to hear — like how the Iowa caucuses should not really be first.

“It just doesn’t make sense,” the Texas Democrat said Monday after attending a Veterans Day observance in Cedar Rapids. “That’s the truth. Not a lot of people are willing to say it.”

Castro said he holds no animus toward Iowans, but doesn’t think Iowa — or New Hampshire, which hosts the first primary eight days after the Iowa caucuses in February — is representative of the demographics of the nation or the Democratic Party.

“I have tremendous respect for the people of Iowa and New Hampshire,” said Castro, a Hispanic candidate. “They take the process very seriously. I’ve enjoyed the fact that people will go out to town halls and listen to many different candidates before they make up their minds. However, Iowa has had the caucus since 1972 and our country has changed a lot since 1972. The Democratic Party has changed a lot since 1972.”

Iowa is 91 percent white and 21 percent of its voting-age adults are senior citizens, according to census data. The United States is 76 percent white, and 16 percent of the population is 65 or older.

Castro acknowledged that his comments, which he first made Sunday on NBC News, might not be universally popular with the state’s political activists. But he thinks many Iowans see his point.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“One of the great things was that we saw on Twitter yesterday was people from Iowa tweeting out that even though they live here in Iowa, that they actually agree and have agreed for a while that other states actually deserve a chance to go first,” Castro said.

Ellen McDonald tweeted that as an Iowan she has “felt extremely lucky to have access to candidates. Even so, I agree with you 100%.”

It wasn’t unanimous.

Don Banning said Iowa isn’t Castro’s problem. “Iowan here ... getting tired of candidates who have NO CHANCE of gaining the nomination piling on and blaming Iowa ... we have exactly six (6) electoral votes. SIX ... we are who we are ... we’re first in the nation CAUCUS ... that’s it ... don’t blame us for your failure!”

Castro is polling at 1 percent or less in many Iowa and national polls. He has laid off staff in New Hampshire and South Carolina, but plans to continue to campaign in Iowa.

He was in Iowa City Sunday, and will travel Tuesday from Iowa City with a Honduran refugee at risk of deportation to a meeting with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Cedar Rapids.

“I’m here in Iowa today and I’m going to be here again in Iowa and compete during this 2020 process,” he said. “I don’t believe that Iowans or people from any other state, if they’re truly concerned about the fate of our country, are going to make their decision about a candidate based on whether they get to go first in a party’s electoral system or not.”

It’s ironic, he added, that his comments are considered more radical “than truly great ideas that we ought to be pursuing.”

“As Democrats we cannot talk about the ways in which the electoral process votes have been suppressed and the votes, especially of people of color, have been manipulated” without also talking about the nominating process in Iowa and New Hampshire not reflecting the nation and Democratic Party, Castro said.

Changing the order of the nomination contests would allow activists in other states to enjoy what Iowans have come to love about the caucuses, Castro said.

“Truth be told,” he said with a smile, “I want to give people of another state the great opportunity to watch thousands and thousands of ads and make them sick, too.”

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com