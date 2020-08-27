Government

Judge hears arguments in Trump's attempt to invalidate returned Iowa absentee request forms in Linn County

He will rule soon on temporary injunction

Linn County Auditor Joel Miller listens to an argument by attorney Alan Ostergren during a hearing in Linn County District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. A lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign and state and national GOP groups, represented by Ostergren, against Linn County Auditor Joel Miller seeks to invalidate absentee ballot requests after pre-filled forms were sent to registered voters in the county in July by the Linn County Auditor’s Office. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Des Moines lawyer, arguing Thursday for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and the GOP, said Linn County Auditor Joel Miller failed to “obey” a directive when he sent out absentee request forms with voters’ personal information. He asked a judge to invalidate the forms already returned and prevent more being sent out.

Miller sent out the prefilled forms after Secretary of State Paul Pate issued an emergency directive July 17, which prohibited auditors from doing so, sad Alan Ostergren, Trump’s attorney. The absentee ballot requests were to be left blank for the voter to fill out, according to Pate’s directive.

Pate, a Republican, told auditors in the directive the forms must be mailed out to ensure “uniformity.” His office hadn’t taken any action to prevent the mailings until Wednesday, ahead of the hearing for a temporary injunction, when Pate issued Miller a “notice of technical infraction and letter of instruction.”

Pate, in his notice, said this is a remedy to ensure this type of action doesn’t occur in the future. He instructed Miller to comply with the July 17 directive, which was “unanimously approved by the bipartisan legislative council.”

In a separate letter, Pate asked Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller to start an investigation for possible prosecution of Miller for violating Iowa law by sending out personal information of voters in those absentee ballot request forms.

“This is a clear violation of Iowa law by auditor Miller,” Pate said in the letter. “As you’re aware, violations of Iowa Code chapter 715C can be prosecuted as consumer fraud under Iowa code chapter 714.”

Ostergren, in his written argument, which he asked 6th Judicial District Judge Ian Thornhill to review Wednesday, said Miller violated Pate’s directive by announcing he intended to send out the prefilled forms to every voter and didn’t regard the directive as binding on him.

The secretary of state is the state election commissioner according to Iowa law, Ostergren argued. Each auditor is the county commissioner of the elections. The secretary supervises the activities of the auditors, and “shall prescribe uniform election practices and procedures and shall prescribe the necessary forms required for the conduct of elections,” according to Iowa law.

Ostergren said Pate had every right to issue the directive. The secretary of state has authority over local election commissioners — auditors.

The actions of the Linn County auditor have “threatened the integrity” of the upcoming election, Ostergren said in his written brief. Iowa law requires a voter to provide certain identifying information on the request forms, but Miller had “defeated this election integrity measure.”

Ostergren said Miller should be told to obey Pate’s directive, contact the voters in writing to inform them that the request forms are invalid and ask them to submit a request form approved by the Secretary of State’s Office.

Assistant Linn County Attorney Elena Wolford argued the president’s re-election campaign and the GOP lacked a specific legal interest in this lawsuit. They cite concerns about election fraud, but there is no proof. It’s a “hypothetical” concern, she said.

Wolford said the plaintiffs must show irreparable harm and that relief is warranted in order to be granted a temporary injunction. Miller didn’t commit voter fraud, and they can’t “trace injury to Miller’s conduct,” she said.

Miller, in a statement submitted with written arguments to the court, said he sent out the prefilled forms to every lawful voter in the county — regardless of party affiliation — to make it easier for voters who may not have their voter ID number, which is now required on the forms.

Miller noted that out of about 156,000 registered voters in the county, the auditor’s office only has about 9,000 unconfirmed email addresses and 56,000 unconfirmed phone numbers on file, which is how the law now requires auditors in the state to complete any missing voters’ information on those request forms — by phone, email or letter.

He said he wanted to minimize the burden on his staff and avoid preventing anyone from voting.

Miller was acting in his authority, Wolford said. He is an elected official. Their argument doesn’t make clear what rule they are challenging. Miller took an action. He didn’t violate any statute, Wolford said.

Pate is given a supervisory authority over county auditors, but it’s an auditor’s responsibility to run elections, Wolford added.

Thornhill said he would issue a ruling as soon as possible. He didn’t indicate a ruling will be filed Thursday.

The hearing in Linn County was the first of Trump’s campaign litigation. The group also filed similar lawsuits in Johnson and Woodbury counties. A motion asking for temporary injunction in the Johnson County lawsuit is set for Sept. 9.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

Mehaffey

The Gazette

All articles by Trish

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

