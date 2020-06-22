Challenge accepted, but no details yet for Ernst-Greenfield debates

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s proposal for six debates with challenger Theresa Greenfield drew quick responses Monday from the rival and her allies, who called it a stunt that highlights the incumbent’s weakness going into the November election.

Ernst, a first-term Republican, called for debates — two each in August, September and October.

“You know, I haven’t heard Theresa Greenfield say one thing that Chuck Schumer hasn’t told her to say,” Ernst said in a video posted Monday. “And that’s not what Iowans expect in a leader. Let’s let Iowans hear what we have to say.”

Schumer, a New York Democrat, is the U.S. Senate minority leader whose leadership political action committee backed Greenfield in the five-way Democratic primary election held earlier this month.

“Of course, Theresa looks forward to debates this fall,” her campaign responded. It noted that Greenfield participated in three televised debates and six public forums before the primary.

Her campaign said the Des Moines real estate executive currently is accepting invitations from “media partners.” It did not say if it was planning to accept invitations from unaffiliated debate sponsors. Neither did it indicate whether Greenfield would agree to all six debates or to the schedule Ernst proposed.

That wasn’t good enough for Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann, who said he expects more “crickets” from Greenfield, a play on an anti-Ernst ad by an outside group.

“Since Greenfield is clearly unprepared to lead and her ideas are out-of-touch with Iowans, the last thing she wants to do is debate a tested and proven leader like Joni,” Kaufmann tweeted.

Greenfield’s campaign, the Iowa Democratic Party and their allies quickly labeled the debate challenge a stunt that serves only to reinforce that the incumbent is trailing in the polls. Recent polls have shown Greenfield leading by 3 percentage points, within the margin of error.

If Ernst wants to talk to Iowans, she can start by saying whether she supports a lawsuit that could dismantle the Affordable Care Act and explaining her “ongoing dark money scandal,” said Greenfield spokesman Sam Newton.

The state Democratic Party called the debate challenge a “Hail Mary stunt,” a reference to the traditional Catholic prayer that is part of the Rosary and Angelus.

“Iowans know her as a failed Washington politician, and voters are ready to hold her accountable for putting corporate special interests ahead of Iowans,” spokesman Jeremy Busch said.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee pointed to that and other comments to say Greenfield’s “Washington bosses and left-wing bloggers have taken to Twitter to dismiss the Iowa tradition of accessibility.” The pre-primary debates showed Greenfield to be unprepared an out-of-touch, the committee said.

Generally, it is challengers who call for debates in order to gain a platform for their campaigns and raise their visibility among voters. Incumbents tend to limit the number of debates.

