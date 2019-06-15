Ernst vows to hold her Senate seat in 2020

DES MOINES — Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst revved up her 2020 reelection campaign Saturday by pledging to take the fight aggressively to Democrats with expectations for victory next year.

“I know that this is an important seat that the Democrats would love to have back, but I’m going to make them fight for it and they are going to fail,” Ernst told reporters before leading a pack of about 250 motorcyclists on a 49-mile fundraising ride from Des Moines to Boone.

Ernst, 48, a Red Oak Republican who defeated Democrat Bruce Braley in 2014, said she expects a tough challenge in 2020, but she believes she has amassed the record and experience over the past five years in working for Iowans that will win her the support she needs to prevail in November 2020.

“I am going to hold this seat,” said Ernst.

The Iowa GOP senator conceded there currently is more excitement among Iowa Democrats who are being wooed by about two-dozen presidential hopefuls in the run-up to next February’s Iowa caucuses, but she expects Republicans to gear up a strong coordinated 2020 effort by next year.

“Guaranteed, voter turnout in Iowa is going to be very high,” she said.

To date, three Democrats are seeking the nomination to run against Ernst in 2020: Des Moines real estate businesswoman Theresa Greenfield, Des Moines businessman Eddie Mauro and Indianola lawyer Kimberly Graham.

Despite occasionally parting ways with Republican President Donald Trump on some issues, such as using trade tariffs against Mexico to change immigration policies, Ernst said she would welcome his help in her reelection effort “as often as he wants to come to Iowa.”

“The president is using the tools that are at his disposal,” she told reporters. “I’ve talked to the president. He knows that I’m not necessarily a tariff gal, but he will tell me that I’m a tariff guy. So I push back on it when I think it’s necessary but at the same time what I’m hearing from farmers across the state that they are OK with the stance on China.”

Overall, Ernst said the country is doing well under Trump’s leadership.

“Regardless of where you stand on the president, look at the policies, look at our economy. I mean, it is growing, it is booming. The policies are working,” she said. “I would really enjoy it if the president campaigned for me.”

Ernst’s 5th Roast and Ride fundraiser took her and a long column of riders from the Big Barn Harley-Davidson parking lot along a route past the Iowa National Guard Camp Dodge headquarters near Johnston — where Ernst spent time as an Iowa National Guard soldier — and over the “Mile Long Bridge” at Saylorville Lake to the Central Iowa Expo in Boone at about 12:33 p.m.

Cars, trucks and a pair of motorcyclists pulled to the side of the road and some honked as Ernst passed. A small group near Saylorville sat in a driveway, with a man standing alongside waving a large American flag as the riders passed.

Ernst was joined at the Boone event by Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and former governor of South Carolina, along with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Gov. Kim Reynolds.

