Johnson County adding jobs under 2020 budget

IOWA CITY — Next fiscal year’s Johnson County budget calls for the addition of almost 12 full-time equivalent jobs.

The budget, which calls for $138.3 million in spending, was passed 4-1 by the Johnson County Board of Supervisors last week. Part of that spending includes hours or positions for 11.9 full-time equivalent jobs, which span multiple offices and departments.

The added hours or positions, some of which are part-time, are planned for the ambulance department, the county attorney’s office, the public health department, Board of Supervisors’ office, a part-time cook for the Johnson County Jail, a SEATS paratransit driver, a code enforcement inspector for Planning, Development and Sustainability, and a half-year contract extensions for an assistant planner, a natural resource specialist and a social worker.

Two new positions in the supervisors’ office will focus on communications and inclusion and equity, according to the county.

The ambulance department additions will allow the county to operate an ambulance for an additional four hours a day, seven days a week.

Dana Aschenbrenner, the county’s finance director, said salaries for any new positions have yet to be determined. Instead, finance staff set ranges for each job to help calculate a budget.

“It might depend on whether they’re covered under collective bargaining agreements, but generally there’s a salary range for the various positions,” Aschenbrenner said. “We usually take the midpoint as kind of the salary estimates and then we have to fill in with benefits if they’re benefit eligible and how much that will cost as well.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The fiscal year 2019 budget had similar staff additions, adding 12.3 full-time equivalent positions. About 25 full-time equivalent requests were made at the start of the 2020 budgeting process and whittled down, Supervisor Pat Heiden said.

“We were very thoughtful and deliberate in the decision-making process,” Heiden said.

Supervisor Janelle Rettig was the only supervisor to vote against approving the final 2020 budget, citing concerns that include spending too much money to grow the board’s staff and the use of county conservation bond money.

“We have to think about all the wear and tear that’s being put on one person,” said Supervisor Royceann Porter, in response to Rettig’s concerns during the approval process. “As we expand in Johnson County, we’re going to grow. We’re not going to get any smaller, so we need to these positions.”

l Comments: (319) 339-3172; maddy.arnold@thegazette.com