John Kerry to lead 'We Know Joe' campaign tour across Iowa in support of Joe Biden

CEDAR RAPIDS — A few of Joe Biden’s friends, including former Secretary of State John Kerry, are coming to Iowa to vouch for the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful.

The “We Know Joe” tour, which will kick off Monday in Sioux City, will include Biden surrogates who represent the former vice president’s diverse national base of support and tell Iowans why he is uniquely positioned to beat Donald Trump and repair the damage he’s done.

“As the first Americans to make their voices heard in the Democratic primary, Iowans take their responsibility to help select a nominee seriously,” said Jake Braun, Iowa state director of Biden for President. “Voters in Iowa and throughout the country know that we must defeat Donald Trump, which is why so many are hungry for a leader like Joe Biden who they know can win next fall.

“Iowans want to make sure our nominee can assemble a diverse coalition that represents the Democratic Party and our country — and this bus tour showcases Joe’s unique ability to pull together to coalition that will defeat Donald Trump,” Braun said.

Kerry, who won the 2004 Iowa caucuses in 2004 and campaigned in Iowa with Biden in December, will headline the “We Know Joe” tour events in 20 key counties that account for more than 60 percent of the state’s population and span six media markets.

The tour will hit Sioux City, Missouri Valley, Council Bluffs, Adel, Des Moines, Fort Dodge, Algona, Mason City, Muscatine, Davenport, Clinton, Dubuque and Webster City.

In addition to Kerry, the surrogates will include Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta, U.S. Rep. Ami Bera of California, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Frontline co-chair; Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, the former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus; Rep. Lou Correa, a Congressional Hispanic Caucus member; and other federal and state elected officials from across the country.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

More than 1,000 national, state and local leaders have endorsed Biden, including nearly 200 current and former Iowa elected officials, union leaders, teachers, veterans, community leaders, and Democratic Party activists. Iowa endorsers include 1st District Rep. Abby Finkenauer, former Secretary of Agriculture and two-term Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack, and former Iowa First Lady Christie Vilsack.

Biden has 28 offices and more than 145 paid staffers on the ground powering his 99-county, 1,678-precinct strategy to win the Iowa caucuses Feb. 3.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com