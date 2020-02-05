IOWA CAUCUS 2020

Joe Biden hits Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg as he seeks rebound from Iowa

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden clenches his fist as he speaks at a campaign event, We
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden clenches his fist as he speaks at a campaign event, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Somersworth, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
IOWA CAUCUS 2020 ARTICLES

01:21PM | Wed, February 05, 2020

Joe Biden hits Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg as he seeks rebound from Iowa

01:32PM | Wed, February 05, 2020

More Iowa caucus results released by state Democratic Party

01:39AM | Wed, February 05, 2020

Buttigieg still slightly leading Sanders in partial Iowa results (71 percent rep ...

08:55PM | Tue, February 04, 2020

Phone app called 'Shadow' partly to blame for Iowa caucuses meltdown ...

08:55PM | Tue, February 04, 2020

Site leaders say Iowa caucuses went fine. Getting results to the state party did ...

06:45PM | Tue, February 04, 2020

Even when Iowa caucus results roll in, what will it mean?
View More IOWA CAUCUS 2020 Articles
By Bill Barrow and Brian Slodysko

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. — With questions swirling about the long-term viability of his campaign, Joe Biden sharply criticized two of his top rivals on Wednesday, suggesting Sen. Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist, was unelectable, while 38-year-old Pete Buttigieg would be a risky and inexperienced choice.

“If Sen. Sanders is the nominee for the party, every Democrat in America up and down the ballot, in blue states, red states, purple states and easy districts and competitive ones, every Democrat will have to carry the label Senator Sanders has chose for himself,” the former vice president said during a campaign event in New Hampshire, where voters will go to the polls next Tuesday. “I don’t criticize him, he calls himself a Democratic socialist. Well, we’re already seeing what Donald Trump is going to do with that.”

Biden said he had “great respect” for Buttigieg, but didn’t think the Democrats’ standard-bearer against President Donald Trump should be someone who hasn’t been elected to a higher office than mayor of South Bend, Indiana, a city of about 100,000.

“It’s a risk, to be just straight up with you,” he said.

The tough talk comes as Biden’s third presidential bid enters a critical stretch. He needs to bounce back from what partial results suggest could be a disappointing finish in Monday’s Iowa caucuses. Biden trailed Buttigieg and Sanders, according to initial returns from 71% of precincts. He was running fourth, close to Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who just days ago polled in single digits.

That leaves some establishment Democrats, including some Biden supporters, questioning his contention that he’ll reclaim clear front-runner status in the race against Trump once the primary fight moves beyond overwhelmingly white Iowa and New Hampshire to more racially diverse electorates. And it’s a reminder of how Biden’s previous presidential campaigns never advanced beyond Iowa.

“If he came in fourth, yeah, that could hurt,” said Bill Freeman, a Biden donor from Nashville, Tennessee, who added that he hadn’t even considered such a possibility heading into Monday’s caucuses. “That’s a bad night, no matter how you spin it.”

Most precarious for Biden: Some of the would-be donors he could win over with a strong showing are giving new looks to Mike Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor whose entire strategy of sitting out the four early nominating states is pegged to the possibility that Biden falters. Bloomberg, one of the world’s wealthiest men with a net worth approaching $60 billion, isn’t asking for money. He’s simply looking for support that could cut off financial lifelines to Biden, whose campaign reported just $9 million cash on hand to start the year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

That’s patronage Biden needs to remain competitive with Buttigieg, as well as Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sanders, who have raised massive sums from small-dollar online contributors who have been far less generous to Biden.

Alex Sink, a Democratic donor who hosted Hillary Clinton in the 2016 race, said many donors are holding back, waiting to see how Biden does. They are also keeping an open mind about Bloomberg, whose campaign asked Sink last week to attend an event in Tampa.

“I was anxious to do it because, like so many others, I’m curious and interested and worried about who our candidate will be and how we are going to beat Trump,” she said. “Most of my friends don’t know yet who they are voting for.”

In New Hampshire on Tuesday, Biden insisted he had a “good night” in Iowa. But he was more frank Wednesday during the event in Somersworth.

“I am not going to sugarcoat it, we took a gut punch in Iowa,” Biden said. “But look, this isn’t the first time in my life I’ve been knocked down.”

Biden aides have said for months that he didn’t have to win in Iowa or on Feb. 11 in New Hampshire because he was better positioned in Nevada’s Feb. 22 caucuses, South Carolina’s Feb. 29 primary and a slate of March 3 primaries with more than a third of Democrats’ national delegates at stake on a single day.

That never meant, however, that Biden could sustain a bad showing in Iowa and New Hampshire. The approach was also an expensive one, requiring deep campaign reserves to finance advertising and staffing in Nevada, South Carolina and delegate-rich states like California and Texas.

Biden has a campaign footprint across the March primary map, with paid staff or volunteer offices in 13 states. But his cash flow raises questions about how much he can bolster his existing operation. His uneasy financial situation is underscored by an affiliated super PAC that spent more on Iowa ads than the campaign itself, but still has struggled to raise money and has little left over after Iowa.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette Business Breakfast

Join The Gazette for "The Mid-Sized Employer: Getting the Tools You Need" on March 12

Buy Tickets
Gazette Marketing
Iowa Wedding Expo 2020

Start planning your dream wedding at the Iowa Wedding Expo - where everyone is welcome and equal.

GET TICKETS
Gazette Marketing
Sale! Ties to Our Past Hardcover - $15

A memorable gift for any Cedar Rapids history buff. Get this hardcover edition, on sale now!

Buy Now

“Will he have as much money as Bernie Sanders? Probably no. But it doesn’t matter — all you need is enough gas to finish the race,” said John Morgan, a Florida plaintiffs attorney and one of Biden’s top fundraisers.

Freeman and Morgan agreed that Biden needs to finish in the top three in New Hampshire and ideally as the top moderate. That reflects what had been the quiet hope of Biden’s team heading into Monday’s Iowa caucuses. They didn’t necessarily expect to win outright. But they hoped that they could emerge from Iowa as the clear alternative to Sanders, a democratic socialist and leader of the left’s progressive base.

An effectively two-person race between Sanders and the former vice president, Biden confidants believed, would open the financial spigot, firm up his advantages among non-white voters and win over skeptical white moderates now aligned with Buttigieg or Klobuchar.

“That’s my conversation with people: If Bernie Sanders is the nominee, would you vote for him?” Morgan said. “If not, then back Joe.”

Biden took the same approach Tuesday on the campaign trail, hammering Sanders as directly as he has in weeks. “It’s time to get real about health care,” he said as he compared his proposal to expand existing insurance markets with a “public option” with Sanders’ “Medicare for All” idea. Sanders has been pushing single-payer insurance for “30 years now,” Biden said, and “hasn’t moved it an inch.”

The problem, Freeman said, is that a lackluster start in Iowa makes the Biden-Sanders juxtaposition a much harder sell. “I don’t think any of those conversations are happening today” with potential new donors, he said.

———

Slodysko reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Hunter Woodall in Somersworth, N.H., and Meg Kinnard in Columbia, S.C., contributed to this report.

By Bill Barrow and Brian Slodysko

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE IOWA CAUCUS 2020 ARTICLES ...

Buttigieg still slightly leading Sanders in partial Iowa results (71 percent reporting)

Phone app called 'Shadow' partly to blame for Iowa caucuses meltdown

Site leaders say Iowa caucuses went fine. Getting results to the state party didn't

Even when Iowa caucus results roll in, what will it mean?

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids police investigating reports of shots fired near Kirkwood Community College

Cancer survivor, Kirkwood nursing student raises $6,200 for UI Children's Hospital through T-shirt sales

Iowa Caucus 2020 results: Democratic caucus statewide and county results

University of Iowa hospitals eyes new 'complex,' emergency room, in North Liberty

Presidential potlucks and kaffeeklatsches are worth fighting for

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.