Biden ad campaign highlights his experience with health care

In a new campaign ad illustrating his direct experiences with health care, former Vice President Joe Biden promises to build on the progress of the Affordable Care Act, which he hails as a landmark achievement and one of the most monumental progressive policy victories in a generation.

The ad, “Personal,” draws on Biden’s experience being sworn in as a U.S. senator next to his sons’ hospital beds after his wife and daughter were killed in a car crash and later after a son’s cancer diagnosis. It also highlights his work with President Barack Obama to pass the ACA.

“The fact of the matter is, health care is personal to me,” Biden says in the 60-second ad. “Obamacare is personal to me. And when I see the president try to tear it down, and others propose we replace it and start over, that’s personal to me, too.”

“Protecting the ACA from Republicans seeking to tear it down, or from others proposing to replace it, is a crucial and personal issue for Vice President Biden and for Americans across the country,” according to Greg Schultz, campaign manager.

Unlike others seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Biden has called for expanding and strengthening the ACA rather than exchange it with some version of Medicare-for-all.

The Biden campaign said the new ad buy is part of a “high six-figure” paid media campaign to reach Iowans with a “surround-sound message about protecting and expanding their access to health care.” It will run in the Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Quad Cities and Sioux City television markets.

“Personal” and complementary digital ads will run in conjunction with “Bone,” the campaign’s first ad launched last week

Next week, Biden will launch smaller spends on digital platforms that will target voters in Iowa through a combination of six-, 10- and 15-second spots showcasing his plans for building on the ACA.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com