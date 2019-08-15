Former Iowa Senate majority leader backs Joe Biden

Former Iowa Senate Majority Leader Mike Gronstal is endorsing Joe Biden for president, calling him the Democrats’ best chance to take back the White House.

Gronstal said he feels Biden, the former vice president, is best equipped to campaign against Republican President Donald Trump in next year’s election.

“I think most Democrats know that the most important thing is to beat Donald Trump,” Gronstal said in a phone interview. “We have a great set of candidates that are out there running. I just think that Joe Biden is the one with the kind of experience that can take on Donald Trump.”

Gronstal, from Council Bluffs, was a state lawmaker for more than 30 years and was Iowa Senate majority leader for 10 years.

“I think Joe Biden clearly knows and understands what working families need to be successful, and I think that’s the biggest issue,” Gronstal said. “I think he’s a solid progressive with a real sense of pragmatism about what you can get done. So I think he’s the ideal person to put up against Donald Trump.”

According to the Biden campaign, Gronstal also drew parallels between Biden being an early advocate for same-sex marriage and his own fight in the Iowa Senate against legislation aimed at reversing the 2009 Iowa Supreme Court decision that legalized same-sex marriage in the state.

Biden is one of two dozen Democrats seeking their party’s nomination for president. He has been the consistent leader in polling on the race, both nationally and in Iowa.