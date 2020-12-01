Government

Abby Finkenauer said to be under consideration for Biden cabinet

Former Vice President Joe Biden (second from right) raises arms with (from left:) gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell,
Former Vice President Joe Biden (second from right) raises arms with (from left:) gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell, candidate for Lt. Governor Rita Hart and First Congressional District candidate Abby Finkenauer at the Veterans Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, who has personal and political connection to President-elect Joe Biden, is being considered for the post of Secretary of Labor in his administration.

Finkenauer, 31, who lost her bid for a second term, is among those under consideration to head the federal Department of Labor. In that position, Finkenauer, who was one of the youngest women ever elected to Congress, would be part of Biden’s cabinet.

The Secretary of Labor oversees a budget of $11 billion in discretionary spending authority with additional mandatory funding, and 15,338 full-time equivalent employees.

Reuters is reporting that people familiar with deliberations said Finkenauer is among at least five names under consideration for the post. They asked not to be named because they are not authorized to discuss Biden’s search process.

Among others reportedly being considered for the Labor post are former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, a former president of the Labors’ Union that represents construction workers, Michigan Rep, Andy Levin, a former union organizer, and California Labor Secretary Julie Su.

Sources told Reuters Finkenauer is being considered for other posts in a Biden administration.

A spokesman for Biden’s transition declined to comment.

In two terms in the Iowa Legislature and her one term in Congress, Finkenauer has made labor and economic development, especially as it relates to small business, her priorities. She is a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and Small Business Committee and its subcommittee on Innovation and Workforce Development, and a member of the Blue Collar Caucus.

In the state Legislature, Finkenauer served on Labor, Transportation, Economic Growth and Ways and Means committees.

She has championed worker rights and campaigned in union halls and highlighted her father’s work as a union pipefitter-welder.

In both the Legislature and Congress, Finkenauer pushed for “Buy American” policies and wages standards for workers on projects utilizing federal funds.

Finkenauer, who lost to state Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Marion Republican, was introduced to then-Sen. Biden by her firefighter grandfather in 2007. In the 2008 Iowa caucus campaign, she was Biden’s Iowa state volunteer coordinator. In 2018, when she challenged U.S. Rep. Rod Blum, he headlined an October campaign rally in Cedar Rapids to endorse her. In 2020, she endorsed Biden, who finished fourth in the caucuses.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

 

