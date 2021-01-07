Iowa's Grassley: Donald Trump 'displayed poor leadership' and 'must take responsibility'

President Donald Trump “displayed poor leadership in his words and actions, and he must take responsibility,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said in a statement Thursday after a mob of Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

“Everyone must take responsibility for their destructive actions yesterday, including the president,” Grassley said in the statement his staff provided The Gazette in response to its questions of whether Grassley believes Trump should be held accountable for Wednesday’s violent events and, if so, how.

“As the leader of the nation, the president bears some responsibility for the actions that he inspires — good or bad,” Grassley said.

The comments came shortly after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday joined a growing chorus of legislative colleagues in calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump and put himself in power until President-elect Joe Biden assumes office.

But Taylor Foy, a spokesperson for Grassley — who stands third in line of succession to the presidency — told The Gazette the 25th Amendment is “reserved for when a president is incapacitated.”

“So it’s not designed to address concerns about a president’s actions in office,” Foy said. “Also, under our system of government, there is no role for members of Congress in determining whether the president should continue in office based on ‘confidence.’”

Grassley, in his statement, did not specify how Trump — or his supporters — should “take responsibility” for their actions.

Iowa Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne did, demanding the 25th Amendment “be immediately invoked to remove him from office.”

“The president’s words and actions have grown increasingly dangerous and erratic, and I believe he poses a critical danger to our citizens and to our constitution,” Axne said in a statement. “It is not safe for him to retain the powers of commander in chief for two more weeks.”

In talking more broadly about those who actually perpetrated Wednesday’s violence, Axne implored “consequences for both those that attacked the Capitol and those who incited their actions in the first place.”

“President Trump invited and induced these acts of treason,” she said. “And through his four years in office, he has undermined the integrity of our institutions, elections, and the very foundation of our democracy. Even as the mob continued looting our nation’s capitol yesterday, President Trump used his position of power to praise and thank those acting in his name.”

Newly-elected U.S. Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson condemned Wednesday’s violence and, as events unfolded in real time, called on Trump to address the nation in hopes of ending the violence and disruption. But Hinson on Thursday also told The Gazette, in response to questions about Trump’s accountability, that she wants to focus on moving the nation forward.

“Further dividing our country right now I don’t think will serve anybody,” she said. “Especially not people who I’m hearing from. They’re saying to me, ‘Hey, we want you to come together right now and help solve the challenges that we’re facing.’”

Plus, Hinson said, the Joe Biden administration will begin in two weeks and Trump already is being held accountable as members of his cabinet make moves to distance themselves from him and his efforts.

“We’ve seen cabinet secretaries already started to resign,” she said. “And we’re moving forward with the Biden Administration, and my job is to get things done.”

When asked whether she’s hopeful the country will be able to forge ahead together and make progress in the wake of such massive rifts, Hinson told The Gazette she is.

“Even though we have some disagreements within our party about the results of the election, everybody agrees that election integrity is important,” she said. “Everybody on both sides of the aisle I think agrees that’s important. And so I think that’s something we can unite on … And I’ve already been having meetings this week on election integrity policy.”

Infusing fiery political banter into an already broiling situation isn’t helpful, she said.

“I’m part of that new leadership who wants to be here moving things forward, ending the chaos and dysfunction that we’re seeing on both sides of the aisle,” she said. “And it does exist on both sides of the aisle. People are tired of the rhetoric and just want to see things get done.”

