ELECTION 2020

Iowa's Electoral College votes cast for Trump

President Donald Trump waves to supporters as he arrives at a campaign rally at Dubuque Regional Airport, Sunday, Nov. 1
President Donald Trump waves to supporters as he arrives at a campaign rally at Dubuque Regional Airport, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Dubuque, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES

02:19PM | Mon, December 14, 2020

Iowa's Electoral College votes cast for Trump

06:00AM | Fri, December 11, 2020

Rita Hart defends appeal of 2nd District race to U.S. House

05:45AM | Thu, December 10, 2020

County auditors, lawmaker call for changes to Iowa recount law

07:57PM | Wed, December 09, 2020

In House floor speech, Iowa U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer bids farewell
View More ELECTION 2020 Articles
Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau

DES MOINES — Without the drama or danger seen in other states, Iowa’s six Electoral College votes were cast Monday morning for Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

In November’s election, Trump carried the state by 8.2 percentage points over Democratic nominee and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, 52.8 percent to 44.6 percent.

Trump also carried Iowa during his 2016 electoral victory.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were expected to finish Monday’s proceedings across the country with 306 Electoral College votes to the Trump and Pence ticket’s 232.

Iowa’s presidential electors met Monday at the Iowa Capitol to certify the state’s Electoral College votes for Trump and Pence. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Secretary of State Paul Pate presided over the meeting. Neither gave any remarks.

The brief procedure included none of the drama that played out in other states targeted by Trump’s attempt to overturn the presidential election results. In Michigan, the state capitol and legislative buildings were closed Monday for both COVID-19 precautions and “a credible threat of violence,” according to a state Senate spokeswoman, as reported by the Detroit Free Press.

ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES

02:19PM | Mon, December 14, 2020

Iowa's Electoral College votes cast for Trump

06:00AM | Fri, December 11, 2020

Rita Hart defends appeal of 2nd District race to U.S. House

05:45AM | Thu, December 10, 2020

County auditors, lawmaker call for changes to Iowa recount law
View More ELECTION 2020 Articles
Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES ...

Rita Hart defends appeal of 2nd District race to U.S. House

County auditors, lawmaker call for changes to Iowa recount law

In House floor speech, Iowa U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer bids farewell

U.S. House review of contested Iowa race could take months

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa administers state's first COVID-19 vaccine

This Cedar Rapids couple got COVID then died days after celebrating their 50th anniversary in the hospital

When can I get the COVID vaccine in Iowa? And other vaccine questions answered

UIHC to host live Q&A on new COVID-19 vaccine at 7 p.m.

Salvation Army needs bell ringers and donors. Here's how you can help

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.