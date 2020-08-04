CORONAVIRUS

Iowa's budget is the most resilient in the country in the COVID-19 pandemic, study finds

The rotunda is seen at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
The rotunda is seen at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

07:30AM | Tue, August 04, 2020

Iowa's budget is the most resilient in the country in the COVID-19 pan ...

07:30AM | Tue, August 04, 2020

Scores of University of Iowa educators urge reversal of in-person inst ...

06:00AM | Tue, August 04, 2020

Iowa State begins unprecedented move-in with nasal swab, temperature c ...

01:21PM | Mon, August 03, 2020

Iowa reports 321 new coronavirus cases, five deaths
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

A study conducted by the accounting firm KPMG of the fiscal risk and resiliency of each state in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic found that Iowa is the most fiscally sound, most resilient state in the country when it comes to battling through COVID-19. The study was commissioned by the Council of State Governments.

The study weighed several factors including percent of GDP by industry in each state, the expected reduction of state revenues, balance in each state’s rainy day fund, each state’s debt to income ratio, the solvency of each state’s pension system and each state’s unemployment trust fund, as well as each state’s cost per enrollee in Medicaid, and growth in K-12 education funding since the Great Recession. The full report can be found on the Council of State Governments’ website.

The findings validate the conservative budgeting practices Senate Republicans have implemented over the last four years. Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said. The findings should make Iowans confident of “stable and predictable funding under Republican leadership.”

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

07:30AM | Tue, August 04, 2020

Iowa's budget is the most resilient in the country in the COVID-19 pan ...

07:30AM | Tue, August 04, 2020

Scores of University of Iowa educators urge reversal of in-person inst ...

06:00AM | Tue, August 04, 2020

Iowa State begins unprecedented move-in with nasal swab, temperature c ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Lynch

The Gazette

All articles by James

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

Want to join the conversation?

Consider subscribing to TheGazette.com and participate in discussing the important issues to our community with other Gazette subscribers.

Already a Gazette or TheGazette.com subscriber? Just login here with your account email and password.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Scores of University of Iowa educators urge reversal of in-person instruction

Iowa State begins unprecedented move-in with nasal swab, temperature check

Iowa reports 321 new coronavirus cases, five deaths

Retail rout continues as Men's Wearhouse, others seek bankruptcy protection

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Surge in Iowa food stamp enrollment starts to show signs of slowing

Gun violence in Cedar Rapids surging so far this year

University of Iowa students say they're 'likely' to wear masks

Ashley Hinson promises 'dose of Iowa common sense' in first ad of campaign

Midwest businesses see July boost, but manufacturing job losses continued

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate