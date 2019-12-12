Iowa's Backbone State Park gets $650K from Leona Helmsley's trust. Yes, that Leona Helmsley.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has received a $650,000 grant from the trust of two New York hotel magnates to help restore historic buildings at Backbone State Park near Strawberry Point.

The money from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust will be used to restore and conserve Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps buildings as part of Backbone’s 100th anniversary next year.

“Backbone State Park was our first state park, and there’s no better way to kick off this celebratory year and event than with a refreshed look of our infrastructure,” Todd Coffelt, DNR State Parks, Preserves and Forests Bureau chief, said in a statement.

Earlier this fall, the state’s Natural Resource Commission approved a $565,818 contract to restore Backbone’s iconic limestone and wood structures, which include the beach lodge, boat building, auditorium and three shelters, The Gazette reported in November.

The project involves cleaning, tuckpointing, replacing rotten materials and re-roofing the structures. New stain and sealer will be applied and new windows installed, the DNR reported. The agency also will replace concrete footings and sidewalks leading to the buildings.

Backbone was dedicated as Iowa’s first state park in 1920. Early naturalists protected the area because of its diverse flora and unique geological formations, including a high-ridge outcropping known as the “Devil’s Backbone,” which gives the park its name.

The park is beloved for rock climbing and trout fishing, but Backbone Lake has perennial problems with poor water quality.

The lake, created in the 1930s by damming the Maquoketa River, had swim advisories for 13 of 15 weeks this past summer because of high levels of bacteria in the water. The northeast Iowa lake had 14 advisories in 2018 and 13 in 2017, according to the DNR’s beach monitoring program.

The E. coli bacteria measured weekly by the state is an indicator of feces, which can carry parasites or other pathogens that can sicken swimmers.

Backbone Park Ranger Dave Sunne said in September the 50-acre lake is a drainage spot for 86,000 acres of farmland.

The DNR determined in the early 2000s soil retention ponds were needed in the Backbone Lake watershed to reduce runoff, but officials did not know whether ponds would hold water because of the porous topography, Sunne said. There also was skepticism private land owners would pay for conservation measures, such as wetlands, buffer strips or cover crops, he said.

It’s unclear from the DNR release how the Helmsley Charitable Trust became interested in Backbone’s historic structures. Leona and Harry Helmsley built a New York real estate empire in the 1970s and 1980s. Harry Helmsley died in 1997. Leona Helmsley, who died in 2007, famously left $12 million in her will to her pet Maltese dog. A court reduced that to $2 million, with the rest of the money going to the couple’s charitable trust.

The trust has committed more than $2.6 billion since 2008 for a variety of charitable purposes, including rural health care initiatives, the Iowa DNR reported. To date, the program has awarded more than $416 million to organizations and initiatives in the upper Midwest.

