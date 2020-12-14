Iowa will return $21 million in pandemic relief funds misspent on computer system

Gov. Kim Reynolds said she has returned to Iowa’s Coronavirus Relief Fund $21 million regulators said she misspent on a new computer system.

The announcement Monday acknowledges defeat for Reynolds, who had argued in October a $57 million contract with cloud-computing company Workday was “necessary” to address the pandemic, despite the contract being signed months before COVID-19 hit Iowa.

“Following multiple conversations with the Treasury Department last spring, we believed we had assurances that the upgrade to Workday qualified as an allowable expense,” the news release states. “We would not have moved forward without those assurances.”

But the U.S. Treasury Department denied Reynolds’s Oct. 26 appeal and asked the governor to return the money to the relief fund by Dec. 18, the news release said.

The Iowa Department of Management already has spent $4.45 million of the $21 million allocated in July to pay for the state’s Workday contract. It’s not clear where in the state budget that $4.45 million will come from to repay the relief fund.

In July, Reynolds transferred $91 million from the state’s coronavirus relief fund to the Office of the Chief Information Officer, with $21 million to go to the Workday contract, The Gazette reported in August.

Democratic lawmakers criticized the move, saying a computer system upgrade seemed like a stretch for pandemic aid. But Reynolds’ spokesman, Pat Garrett, said at the time Workday would play an “integral role” in the state’s COVID-19 response.

However, the deal with Workday had been in the works since October 2019, when the state signed the first of two contracts to pay $57 million over five years for the new system. The deal, which The Gazette detailed in February, sidestepped traditional competitive bidding procedures and choosing a company whose lobbyist, Jake Ketzner, was Reynolds’ former chief of staff.

When The Gazette reported on the unusual route the state took to arrive at a contract with Workday, the governor’s office said Ketzner was not involved.

It also was unclear how the Workday system would be useful during the pandemic because the first phase of implementation wasn’t scheduled to start until July.

Reynolds said she has $47.3 million left to allocate from $1.25 billion from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The deadline for using the money is Dec. 30, but Iowa would like more time, the news release states.

“An extension from the federal government would allow time to use the funds to create additional programs and support other needs among Iowans. Governor Reynolds strongly encourages Congress to work together and make additional support possible for American families, workers and businesses before the end of the year.”

