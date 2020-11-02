ELECTION 2020

Iowa sets voter registration record

#x201c;I Voted Today#x201d; stickers are seen on a table at Kirkwood Community College in Iowa City for voters on Tuesda
“I Voted Today” stickers are seen on a table at Kirkwood Community College in Iowa City for voters on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES

10:48AM | Mon, November 02, 2020

Iowa sets voter registration record

09:25AM | Mon, November 02, 2020

Absentee ballot counting is underway in Iowa. Here's what it looks lik ...

08:30AM | Mon, November 02, 2020

Journeys to the White House began with steps taken years ago in Iowa

08:00AM | Mon, November 02, 2020

5 things to watch as the election results roll in
View More ELECTION 2020 Articles

DES MOINES — A record number of Iowans are registered to vote heading into Tuesday’s 2020 general election, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced today.

Iowa has 2,095,581 active registered voters in the state. The current statewide active voter registration totals breakdown are as follows: 719,591 Republicans, 699,001 Democrats, 659,488 independents who declare no political party affiliation and 17,501 classified as other registrants.

The previous high in voter registrations came in the months following the 2016 general election, according to Pate.

“Iowa is one of the top 10 states in the nation for voter registration and participation,” Pate noted. “I’m glad to see so many people engaged in the process heading into Tuesday’s general election.”

More than 90 percent of Iowa’s eligible population is registered to vote.

“It has never been easier to register to vote in Iowa, whether it’s online, through the mail or at the polls on Election Day,” according to the secretary of state, who also serves as Iowa’s commissioner of elections.

As of Monday morning, 1,036,409 Iowans have requested an absentee ballot for the 2020 general election, and 955,971 ballots have been received by county auditors.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com

ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES

10:48AM | Mon, November 02, 2020

Iowa sets voter registration record

09:25AM | Mon, November 02, 2020

Absentee ballot counting is underway in Iowa. Here's what it looks lik ...

08:30AM | Mon, November 02, 2020

Journeys to the White House began with steps taken years ago in Iowa
View More ELECTION 2020 Articles

MORE ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES ...

Absentee ballot counting is underway in Iowa. Here's what it looks like

Journeys to the White House began with steps taken years ago in Iowa

5 things to watch as the election results roll in

Confirmed: Political robocalls in Iowa among nation's highest

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Inside University of Iowa campus isolation: First the COVID glares, then depression

Fact Checker: Attack on Ernst goes a bit further than the facts

Donald Trump, GOP will need big Election Day margins to win in Iowa

Iowa COVID-19 cases hit records - again

Iowa football WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette arrested for OWI

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.