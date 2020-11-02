Iowa sets voter registration record

DES MOINES — A record number of Iowans are registered to vote heading into Tuesday’s 2020 general election, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced today.

Iowa has 2,095,581 active registered voters in the state. The current statewide active voter registration totals breakdown are as follows: 719,591 Republicans, 699,001 Democrats, 659,488 independents who declare no political party affiliation and 17,501 classified as other registrants.

The previous high in voter registrations came in the months following the 2016 general election, according to Pate.

“Iowa is one of the top 10 states in the nation for voter registration and participation,” Pate noted. “I’m glad to see so many people engaged in the process heading into Tuesday’s general election.”

More than 90 percent of Iowa’s eligible population is registered to vote.

“It has never been easier to register to vote in Iowa, whether it’s online, through the mail or at the polls on Election Day,” according to the secretary of state, who also serves as Iowa’s commissioner of elections.

As of Monday morning, 1,036,409 Iowans have requested an absentee ballot for the 2020 general election, and 955,971 ballots have been received by county auditors.

