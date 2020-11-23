Government

Iowa turkeys 'Corn' and 'Cob' ready for big moment: A pardon from Donald Trump

Corn, left, and Cob, two turkeys from Iowa who will attend the annual presidential pardon, hang out inside their hotel r
Corn, left, and Cob, two turkeys from Iowa who will attend the annual presidential pardon, hang out inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
/
By Isabella Rosario, Ames Tribune

The names of two Iowa birds competing to be this year’s National Thanksgiving Turkey were revealed during a news conference Monday — Corn and Cob.

The two “VITs” — Very Important Turkeys — “made themselves right at home” in their Willard InterContinental hotel room this weekend in Washington, D.C., according to a Facebook post from the National Turkey Federation.

President Donald Trump, in one of the few public events on his schedule since the election, will pardon a turkey Tuesday at the White House.

While only one bird will strut away with the official title, both will live out their days at Iowa State University and be available for public viewing starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 5. A new “state-of-the-art turkey production facility” will be built at ISU next spring, according to a news release.

Corn and Cob, both hatched July 2, were raised by Ron and Susie Kardel of Walcott. Ron, who serves as chairman of the National Turkey Federation, will be the eighth Iowan to present a turkey to a president.

“I think this event is great today because lord knows 2020’s been a real challenge,” Kardel said Monday as he presented the turkeys at the Willard InterContinental. “I think it’s great to celebrate something that’s happy, something that’s for everybody, something that’s for all of America.”

Iowa ranks seventh in U.S. turkey production, with about 12 million raised annually, according to the federation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The title-holding turkey will be decided by popular vote on Twitter. The poll will close this morning.

Corn is a chatty bird who enjoys eating sweet corn, watching college football and storm chasing, according to the White House. Cob, who has a “Type A” personality, likes playing pickleball and doing puzzles.

By Isabella Rosario, Ames Tribune

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Miller-Meeks campaign claims missing votes, 'illegal' method in Scott County recount

Sen. Chuck Grassley 'feeling good' after last week's COVID-19 diagnosis

Iowa's call to curtail coronavirus comes too late, critics say

Record voter turnout masks Iowa urban-rural schism

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids panel upholds firing of Officer Lucas Jones

Iowa medical providers prepare to get coronavirus vaccine 'within weeks'

Complaint alleges sex abuse decades ago at Boys State Training School in Eldora

Cedar Rapids doctor traces family back to 20 Mayflower passengers

5-year-old's idea to rock her sister's world goes viral, bringing the world to their Iowa home

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.