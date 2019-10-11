Jail time for financial crimes among topics auditor will discuss in 5 Eastern Iowa meetings

State Auditor Rob Sand will host meetings in five Eastern Iowa communities next week to discuss the work of his office.

Sand, a Democrat in his first term, will talk about his proposals for the upcoming legislative session.

Among his proposals is one to require that anyone convicted of stealing $1,000 or more of taxpayer money or tax credits must serve prison time.

“It is shameful that the most powerful and trusted among us could steal large amounts of hard-earned taxpayer dollars and get away without a single day in jail,” said Sand, a former Iowa assistant attorney general who focused on financial crimes. “It’s time to start holding accountable those that break the trust of communities, families and the public.”

Iowa law does not specify an amount of money stolen by someone convicted of felony theft that would require prison or jail time in a sentence.

His proposal would not create a mandatory minimum sentence but would prevent sentences of probation.

On Tuesday, Sand will be at Tama City Hall from 9 to 10 a.m.; Belle Plaine City Hall from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Mexico Lindo Grille in West Branch from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; and Anamosa City Hall from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.

On Thursday, he will visit Sigourney City Hall from noon to 1 p.m.

