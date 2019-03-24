Iowa senators react to summary of Robert Mueller's report

Following Attorney General William Barr’s release Sunday of a summary of the Mueller report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, Iowa’s Republican senators both made note that there was “no collusion” found between the Trump campaign and Russia. They also called for more details from the report to be made public.

Statement from Sen. Joni Ernst:

“After this nearly two-year investigation, the Special Counsel has concluded that there was no collusion or coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. It’s time to move on and focus on preventing any more involvement or influence by Russia in our elections, which is vital to protecting our democracy and our nation’s security.

“I strongly believe that as much of the report that can be made public should be — barring any national security threat. Taxpayers have paid millions for this investigation; it’s only right that they see its findings.”

Statement from Sen. Chuck Grassley:

“The principal finding from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation confirms what my own review found: there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin to influence the presidential election. These findings were reached after significant efforts to thoroughly and fully uncover the facts by a team of professional investigators.

“I look forward to reviewing more details about the steps Robert Mueller’s team took at taxpayer expense to reach these conclusions. In the meantime, this should serve as an opportunity for those who have engaged in baseless, irresponsible speculation the past few years simply because they do not like the President to reflect on how they have contributed to Putin’s goal of undermining American faith in our system of government. For the good of our nation, I hope that we all can accept the Justice Department’s findings and move forward.”