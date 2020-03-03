Iowa senators call for review of $50 million Workday contract

Two Iowa Senate Democrats have formally requested a Government Oversight committee meeting to investigate the state spending $50 million on a new cloud-computing system without using traditional competitive bidding.

Sens. Claire Celsi, West Des Moines, and Tony Bisignano, Des Moines, sent a letter Monday to Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, who chairs the Senate committee, said they’d like some answers before voting on the Senate confirmation of the executive who signed the deal.

“Because of the pending confirming vote for Annette Dunn as Chief Information Officer ... we are requesting an Oversight meeting as soon as possible,” wrote Bisignano and Celsi, who serve on the committee.

“As you know, the Cedar Rapids Gazette posted an investigative story over the weekend that revealed information that should be troubling to any Iowa taxpayer,” the letter continued. “This includes the Administration skirting the state’s competitive bidding process, committing taxpayers to nearly $50 million with no oversight or appropriation by the Legislature, and the involvement of the Governor’s former Chief of Staff.”

The Gazette reported last week about the state signing a $50 million contract with Workday, a California-based company, through a for-profit procurement organization from Texas instead of using in-state competitive bidding. The contract was signed after Reynolds’s former chief of staff, Jake Ketzner, left her office and became a lobbyist for Workday.

When asked Tuesday about how it might look for her former No. 2 to be connected with the firm that got a lucrative state contract, Reynolds said Ketzner had no role.

“He had nothing to do with it,” she told reporters. “That’s why I took all of the precautions to work with the Attorney General’s Office to make sure we had those conversations about how we move through this process.”

Reynolds said her office confirmed with the AG’s office and the State Auditor that it was legal for the state to sign a contract through the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance, a Houston-based organization that solicits bids and signs contracts for government agencies to join.

Reynolds said the state signed a competitively-bid contract through the alliance and then got better pricing because of a 2017 contract Iowa State University signed with Workday.

“I have an obligation to really do my job to represent the taxpayers of Iowa to make sure that I’m doing in an efficient, effective way and at the lowest cost, and I believe we’ve accomplished all of those by all of the time through the interim we spent in reaching out to multiple individuals,” she said.

Bisignano and Celsi say the Oversight Committee should look into:

• Who made the decision to skip the state’s traditional competitive bidding processes and what other contracts have been outsourced?

• What is the source of funds for the new software?

• Are there cost-benefit analyses of Workday implementations in other state governments or public universities?

• Are there records of communications between Ketzner and officials in the Governor’s office, Office of Chief Information Officer and Department of Administrative Services?

Sinclair did not immediately respond Tuesday to requests for comment about whether she plans to hold a meeting on the Workday contract. She told The Gazette last week she had requested information about the deal, but didn’t want to comment until she received it.

Bisignano said Tuesday Dunn’s confirmation vote has not yet been scheduled.

“We are requesting a lot of information on the entire process,” he wrote in an email. “Looking forward to hearing the story.”

Iowa’s Workday Timeline

Sept. 26, 2016 — Iowa State University signs $17.6 million contract with Workday, a California-based software company. It’s later announced in the Iowa State Daily newspaper.

Sept. 21, 2017 — Iowa Department of Transportation signs $9.4 million contract with Workday, piggybacking on financial terms set by ISU contract.

June 8, 2018 — Jake Ketzner leaves as Gov. Kim Reynolds’ chief of staff to “pursue opportunities outside state government.”

Oct. 1, 2018 — First date Ketzner is listed as a lobbyist for Workday.

Oct. 30, 2019 — Iowa Office of the Chief Information Officer signs $21 million, five-year contract with Workday to provide human resources and financial cloud-computing services.

Feb. 11, 2020 — Iowa OCIO signs $28 million Workday contract for implementation of human resources systems by summer 2021 and financial systems by summer 2022.

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

Des Moines Bureau reporter Erin Murphy contributed to this report.