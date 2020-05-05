CORONAVIRUS

Iowa sees deadliest day yet from coronavirus

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

11:20AM | Tue, May 05, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 5:

11:15AM | Tue, May 05, 2020

Iowa sees deadliest day yet from coronavirus

10:30AM | Tue, May 05, 2020

Watch live: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Tuesday ...

12:01AM | Tue, May 05, 2020

Gazette Daily News Podcast, May 5
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Iowa has had its deadliest 24-hour period since the novel coronavirus was reported in the state March 8 with Gov. Kim Reynolds reporting Tuesday that 19 Iowans have died due to the COVID-19 disease.

That brings to 207 the number of Iowa residents who have died from the respiratory virus. Of that total, 95 victims were aged 81 or older even though the that age demographic makes up about 5 percent of the people who have tested positive for the disease. Another 83 victims were in the 61-80 age range, while 24 were between the ages of 41 and 60 and five were in the 18-40 age group.

Six of the victims announced Tuesday were from Linn County, three each from Tama and Black Hawk counties, two each from Polk and Dallas counties and one each from Allamakee, Jasper and Woodbury counties.

Currently, 407 Iowans are hospitalized for COVID-19 with 152 in intensive care units and 94 requiring the use of ventilators to assist their breathing. The state has reported outbreaks in 28 long-term care facilities so far.

Overall, Iowa now has 10,111 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 including 408 reported Tuesday. Officials with the state Department of Public Health say 60,569 Iowans have been tested and 3,522 Iowans have recovered from coronavirus illnesses or symptoms.

Health officials say 51 percent of the Iowans testing positive for coronavirus are male and 41.2 percent (the largest cohort) of Iowans with confirmed coronavirus cases are in the 18-to-40 age range.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:47PM | Mon, May 04, 2020

Cottage Grove is the fifth Linn County facility with coronavirus outbr ...

04:40PM | Mon, May 04, 2020

Linn County officials urge caution in 'reopening'

03:42PM | Mon, May 04, 2020

#GivingTuesdayNow to help during pandemic
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Boshart

The Gazette

All articles by Rod

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Watch live: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Tuesday, May 5

Gazette Daily News Podcast, May 5

Cottage Grove is the fifth Linn County facility with coronavirus outbreak

Linn County officials urge caution in 'reopening'

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Her sister was shot and killed last week in Cedar Rapids. Now Victoria McDaniel is calling attention to domestic violence

Coronavirus response not political, Reynolds says

At Xavier High School virtual prom, it's dancing on my own

Linn County, Marion near approval of zoning rules at Marion Municipal Airport

Political tribalism is immune to the coronavirus

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate