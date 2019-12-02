Government

Iowa sets record with more than 2 million active voters heading into 2020

Total is most ever heading into general election year, Paul Pate says

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate talks with a government class in October 2018 at Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids. Pate said Monday that for the first time, Iowa has more than 2 million active voters heading into a general election year. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
For the first time in state history, there are more than 2 million active voters in Iowa heading into a general election year, according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

The state’s commissioner of elections announced Monday that 2,014,226 Iowans are registered to vote in the state. That is the most ever at the start of December before a general election.

The all-time high for active registered voters in Iowa was 2,045,864 — set in January 2017, he noted.

“Iowa is one of the top states in the nation for voter registration, and we have made it easier than ever to register to vote,” Pate said in a statement.

Iowa is one of only seven states that offers online voter registration, same-day voter registration, early voting and no-fault absentee voting, he added.

The current statewide active voter registration totals breakdown is as follows: Democratic, 613,899; Republican, 640,180; independent (no party), 743,885; and others, 16,262.

