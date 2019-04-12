Rep. Dave Loebsack to retire from Congress

Dave Loebsack is retiring from Congress.

A Democrat from Iowa City who has represented eastern Iowa’s 2nd Congressional district since 2007, Loebsack made the announcement Friday afternoon.

Loebsack, 66, will retire from Congress at the end of this term, his seventh in Congress, and will not seek re-election in 2020.

“I have enjoyed beyond my expectations serving the people of Iowa’s 2nd District for the past 13 years,” Loebsack said in a statement. “Having grown up in poverty, I never would have imagined having the honor of serving as the voice of Iowans in the U.S. House of Representatives.”

Loebsack was first elected in 2006, when he defeated the Republican incumbent. He has won re-election six times, including his 2016 victory that left him the only Democrat in Iowa’s six-member Congressional delegation.

Loebsack said he planned to serve no more than 12 years, but after the 2016 election of Republican President Donald Trump decided to run for one more term.

Loebsack said he will use the remainder of his final term to help the new U.S. House majority serve as a check on Trump and to help Democrats retake the White House in 2020. Loebsack said he also will continue to serve Iowa and the 2nd District by working on what he called middle class issues like affordable and quality health care, access to quality education and rural broadband internet access.

“In the remainder of my service, I will continue to serve the people of Iowa with the same energy and commitment that I have devoted to this job from the beginning,” Loebsack said.