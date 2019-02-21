Government

Iowa schools might get reprieve on making up snow days

Students make their way to buses during an early dismissal for expected deteriorating road conditions in the College Community School District in southwest Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Students make their way to buses during an early dismissal for expected deteriorating road conditions in the College Community School District in southwest Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
/
2019 LEGISLATIVE SESSION ARTICLES

06:10PM | Thu, February 21, 2019

Iowa schools might get reprieve on making up snow days

06:08PM | Thu, February 21, 2019

Iowa Gov. Reynolds pitches judicial nominating change at anti-abortion rally

05:20PM | Thu, February 21, 2019

Grassley: Lawmakers who created Iowa judicial nominating process intended it to ...

07:39PM | Wed, February 20, 2019

Iowa GOP amendment narrows scope of judicial nominating changes

05:39PM | Wed, February 20, 2019

Iowa's youngest legislators form Future Caucus

04:16PM | Wed, February 20, 2019

Bill over obscene material meant to prevent grooming of child sex abuse victims
View More 2019 LEGISLATIVE SESSION Articles

DES MOINES — School districts struggling with making up instructional time lost to snow and cold might get a break from Iowa lawmakers.

A bill introduced in the Iowa House on Thursday would put a cap the time local school public and accredited non-public schools must make up at no more than five days, or 30 instructional hours.

“I think you reach a point of no return on any kind of learning opportunity,” said Rep. Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport, lead sponsor on House File 492.

Many people have wondered if Gov. Kim Reynolds could “pardon” students of their lost time, but she doesn’t have that authority. State law requires schools to hold class for a minimum of 1,080 hours or 180 school days per school year.

With about 14 weeks left in the school year, Winckler said schools, parents and students “need to know when the end of the makeup is so you can plan out the rest of the year.”

The number of cancellations, late starts and early outs this winter has been unusually high, Winckler said.

“It might be another 10 years before we have another winter like this,” said Winckler, a retired teacher. “But we don’t know how much longer this snow will happen.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week – Feb 22 - March 2

Nine days of local restaurant love at nearly 20 Cedar Rapids area restaurants! Special lunch and dinner menus.

See all of the menus
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

135 of the most significant Gazette headlines reproduced in this 9" x 12", 160 page book. Limited Quantity! Available for mail delivery or pick-up.

Get Your Copy Today!
Don't miss a story

Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen.

Sign up

Already school districts are adjusting schedules to make up for days classes were canceled either for snow or cold temperatures.

Winckler’s bill would take effect “upon enactment” — as soon as passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor — and would give districts certainty in planning the rest of the school year.

l Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by James

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE 2019 LEGISLATIVE SESSION ARTICLES ...

Iowa Gov. Reynolds pitches judicial nominating change at anti-abortion rally

Grassley: Lawmakers who created Iowa judicial nominating process intended it to be reviewed

Iowa GOP amendment narrows scope of judicial nominating changes

Iowa's youngest legislators form Future Caucus

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Board: Police did not break the law by keeping Burlington shooting records secret

Cargill plans save-the-forest initiative

'Uncommon Allies' film shares story of a mother who turned son's murder into action

Major flooding three times more likely in Cedar Rapids this spring, National Weather Service reports

Iowa City Police seek help in search for missing teen

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.