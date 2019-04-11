Government

Ernst reports $2.8 million cash for reelection

Republican senator has no 2020 opponent yet

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst answers a question Aug. 8, 2018, during a Buchanan County Town Hall at the Independence Junior/Senior High School. The Iowa Republican, who faces reelection in 2020, reports raising $1.7 million in the first quarter of the year, bringing her available campaign cash on hand to $2.8 m million so far. No one has announced plans to run against her. (The Gazette)
DES MOINES — U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, who will be up for re-election in 2020, is reporting $2.8 million cash on hand after raising $1.7 million in the first quarter of this year.

That the largest first-quarter fundraising total in an off-year election cycle in Iowa, according to the Ernst campaign.

“Joni Ernst is well-positioned to kick off the year,” said senior adviser Brook Ramlet.

The Iowa Republican showed contributions from every county. More than 43 percent of donations were from first-time donors and about 88 percent were small-dollar donations.

“Iowans know they have a proven, effective voice with Joni fighting for them in Washington and her substantial first quarter numbers reiterate their solid support,” Ramlet said.

Overall, Ernst raised $2.3 million across all of her committees.

At this time, Ernst does not have a challenger. This is the first time she has faced reelection after defeating Democrat Bruce Braley in 2014 to claim the six-year term.

