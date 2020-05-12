CORONAVIRUS

Iowa reports deadly coronavirus day

18 deaths is the second highest yet

State Public Health Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati speaks as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, looks on, while updatin
State Public Health Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati speaks as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, looks on, while updating the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)
JOHNSTON — Iowa has posted its second-highest daily COVID-19 death toll Tuesday with 18 victims, bringing to 289 the number of Iowans killed by the respiratory disease.

Of those, 88 percent have been aged 61 years or older and 53 percent of the total coronavirus victims are male.

The most Iowans to die in one day from the novel coronavirus was 19 on May 5.

According to Iowa Department of Public Health data, another 539 Iowans tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday with the overall number growing to 12,912. Of those 5,618 have recovered while 385 Iowans are hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms or illnesses (28 in the past 24 hours) with 143 in intensive care units and 101 breathing with the assistance of a ventilator. Hospitalizations have continued a downward trend over the past week after peaking on May 7.

Overall, 81,288 Iowans have been tested and data from the state’s TestIowa.com website indicates 340,220 Iowans have been assessed — with nearly two out of three being women.

Iowa has reported 32 outbreaks in long-term care facilities since the pandemic first was reported in Iowa March 8.

Polk County has the most positive coronavirus cases at 2,447, followed by Woodbury County with 1,988, Black Hawk County with 1,521 and Linn County with 849 cases. A total of five of Iowa’s 99 counties have yet to report a positive COVID-19 case.

Gov. Kim Reynolds indicated she expected Tuesday during her 11:30 a.m. news conference to ease some of the restrictions on businesses in the 22 counties that have been hardest hit by the virus. She said some of the restrictions currently in place would be allowed to expire on Friday but others could be extended through the end of the month.

