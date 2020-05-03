CORONAVIRUS

Iowa reports 528 new coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths

People preapproved for COVID-19 testing arrive April 29 at a Test Iowa site at Crossroads Mall in Waterloo. (Brandon Pol
People preapproved for COVID-19 testing arrive April 29 at a Test Iowa site at Crossroads Mall in Waterloo. (Brandon Pollock/Waterloo Courier)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

11:45AM | Sun, May 03, 2020

Iowa reports 528 new coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths

10:36AM | Sun, May 03, 2020

George W. Bush's coronavirus video has some critics nostalgic

06:27PM | Sat, May 02, 2020

Shutter in Place: Taking time to appreciate the magic of what's around ...

04:42PM | Sat, May 02, 2020

Amid New York's 42,400 hospitalizations, the military handled 3 percen ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 528 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, a decrease from the previous two days when Iowa set one-day highs.

Nine more people, all 61 or older, died as a result of the disease, the departments said. That brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa to 184 since the disease was confirmed here March 8.

On Friday, the state reported 739 positive, surpassed on Saturday by 757 new cases. Sunday’s total, however, is based on few tests run during the period — 674 fewer test results reported than a day earlier.

Despite the lower overall number, the percentage of positive tests actually increased from 5.5 percent Saturday to 6.6 percent Sunday. Iowa’s total number of positive cases stands at 9,169.

The Public Health Department said 378 persons are hospitalized and 3,325 Iowans have recovered. It said 77 percent of positive cases came from the 22 counties where harsher restrictions ordered by Gov. Kim Reynolds remain in place.

The nine reported deaths came from these counties:

• Black Hawk County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

• Bremer County. 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Dallas County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Dubuque, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Polk County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Poweshiek County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:39PM | Sat, May 02, 2020

Back in session: U.S. Senate risks a return but House stays away

04:35PM | Sat, May 02, 2020

Americans face bewildering decisions as some businesses reopen followi ...

12:50PM | Sat, May 02, 2020

Another daily high for coronavirus cases in Iowa
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Johnson

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

George W. Bush's coronavirus video has some critics nostalgic

Shutter in Place: Taking time to appreciate the magic of what's around you

Amid New York's 42,400 hospitalizations, the military handled 3 percent. But it helped in immeasurable ways.

Back in session: U.S. Senate risks a return but House stays away

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa's smallest hospitals could be headed for 'financial disaster' due to pandemic challenges

Another daily high for coronavirus cases in Iowa

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 2: 757 new cases reported

COVID-19: A wake-up call for Iowa nursing home care

Concoctions for your COVID-19 cocktail hour

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate