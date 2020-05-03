Iowa reports 528 new coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 528 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, a decrease from the previous two days when Iowa set one-day highs.

Nine more people, all 61 or older, died as a result of the disease, the departments said. That brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa to 184 since the disease was confirmed here March 8.

On Friday, the state reported 739 positive, surpassed on Saturday by 757 new cases. Sunday’s total, however, is based on few tests run during the period — 674 fewer test results reported than a day earlier.

Despite the lower overall number, the percentage of positive tests actually increased from 5.5 percent Saturday to 6.6 percent Sunday. Iowa’s total number of positive cases stands at 9,169.

The Public Health Department said 378 persons are hospitalized and 3,325 Iowans have recovered. It said 77 percent of positive cases came from the 22 counties where harsher restrictions ordered by Gov. Kim Reynolds remain in place.

The nine reported deaths came from these counties:

• Black Hawk County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

• Bremer County. 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Dallas County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Dubuque, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Polk County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Poweshiek County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

