Iowa releases $50 million in CARES Act funding for broadband expansion

Iowa will make $50 million in CARES Act funding avaialble for broadband internet expansion, Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

Internet service providers can apply for funding to expand broadband service to underserved parts of the state by August 5.

“Broadband access at home is more important than ever with telehealth, teleworking and telelearning impacting every Iowan,” Reynolds said in a graphic attached to the tweet.

The decision comes after unanimous support from the Economic Recovery Advisory Board’s connectivity working group. The Economic Recovery Advisory Board eyed improved broadband access as a priority in its first two full meetings.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com