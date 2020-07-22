CORONAVIRUS

Iowa releases $50 million in CARES Act funding for broadband expansion

State seeks proposals from internet service providers

Members of the Empower Rural Iowa executive committee listen to discussion Thursday during their virtual meeting on rura
Members of the Empower Rural Iowa executive committee listen to discussion Thursday during their virtual meeting on rural broadband. (Screen image)
Iowa will make $50 million in CARES Act funding avaialble for broadband internet expansion, Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

Internet service providers can apply for funding to expand broadband service to underserved parts of the state by August 5.

“Broadband access at home is more important than ever with telehealth, teleworking and telelearning impacting every Iowan,” Reynolds said in a graphic attached to the tweet.

The decision comes after unanimous support from the Economic Recovery Advisory Board’s connectivity working group. The Economic Recovery Advisory Board eyed improved broadband access as a priority in its first two full meetings.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

