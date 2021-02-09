CORONAVIRUS

Iowa picks Microsoft to create coronavirus vaccine appointment system

Microsoft's headquarters in Redmond, Wash. (Bloomberg photo by David Ryder)
Associated Press

Iowa public health officials have selected Microsoft to develop an online vaccine scheduling system as they seek to get past a rocky start that has the state near the bottom nationally in doses administered.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday posted notice online that it intends to award an emergency contract to the well-known software company. The agency told bidders that it would award a separate contract to run a vaccine call center later this week.

The selection of Microsoft came after the agency last week gave potential bidders one day to respond to an emergency request for proposals seeking work.

The company will be responsible for developing and deploying an online registration system that will allow eligible residents to schedule vaccine appointments with approved providers.

The health agency decided to split up the request for proposals to award a different vendor a contract to run a call center to provide information about vaccine availability, screen callers for eligibility and help set up appointments.

Iowa is 47th among the states with only 8% of its population having received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It ranks 40th in the number of doses distributed per capita.

