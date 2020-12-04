Almost $9 million available for Iowans 'at imminent risk' of eviction, homeless

Almost $9 million in funding from the federal CARES Act will be available for low-income Iowans “at imminent risk” of eviction, residents who are already evicted and homeless shelter operations, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday.

Along with being at imminent risk of an eviction, a resident must also make 50 percent or less of the area median income to be eligible. Anyone already homeless is eligible.

“The funds announced today will assist those at risk of eviction while also providing support to homeless shelters supporting Iowa’s homeless population at this critical time,” Reynolds said in a news release. “I appreciate the continued collaboration with our federal partners in support of the state’s pandemic response.”

The funding is through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Emergency Solutions Grant program. Funding will go directly to the recipient’s landlord or service provider, according to a news release.

Several Corridor not-for-profits received assistance in the most recent round of Emergency Solutions Grant allocations. In Linn County, Area Substance Abuse Council, Catherine McAuley Center, Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, Waypoint Willis Dady Emergency Center received grants ranging from $35,500 to $1.2 million. The City of Cedar Rapids also received $150,000.

In Johnson County, Shelter House received $802,880, and Domestic Violence Intervention Program received $419,864.

