Medicaid rule discriminatory, Iowa Supreme Court rules

DES MOINES — An administration code that restricted Iowans from using Medicaid funds for gender-affirming surgeries has been struck down by the Iowa Supreme Court Friday.

In their ruling, the justices upheld a decision made in the 5th District Court this June that agreed with the two transgender women who filed the suit — that denying Medicaid reimbursement for surgeries to treat gender dysphoria is in violation of the Iowa Civil Rights Act.

“The (Iowa Civil Rights Act) gender identity classification encompasses transgender individuals — especially those who have gender dysphoria — because discrimination against these individuals is based on the non-conformity between their gender identity and biological sex,” Justice Susan Christensen wrote in the ruling.

The court’s decision puts a bookend on a two-year legal battle over the Iowa Department of Human Services’ rule that stated gender reassignment surgeries are not considered medically necessary to restore bodily function, and are therefore from coverage.

However, the state Supreme Court’s ruling did not support the Department of Human Services’ position throughout proceedings that the rule was non-discriminatory because a gender-affirming procedure “encompasses the broader category of ‘cosmetic, reconstructive, or plastic surgery’ that is ‘performed primarily for psychological purposes.’”

“We are thrilled that our state’s ban on transition-related surgical care has been struck down,” said One Iowa Executive Director Daniel Hoffman-Zinnel in a statement. “Through our work with transgender Iowans, we have seen firsthand how powerful, life-changing and absolutely essential gender-affirming surgery can be for transgender people grappling with gender dysphoria.

“This decision will, quite literally, save lives.

In 2017, EerieAnna Good of the Quad Cities and Carol Ann Beal of northwest Iowa were denied coverage gender-affirming surgeries by their respective managed care organizations, the insurers who administer health coverage for Medicaid members.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Both women were seeking medical procedures to treat gender dysphoria, a psychological condition in which an individual experiences distress because the gender they were assigned at birth does not match his or her gender identity.

The women, who were represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, challenged the law. They argued the administrative rule violated the Iowa Civil Rights Act as well as an equal protection clause in the state’s Constitution.

Department of Human Services attorneys maintained the law is not discriminatory because both non-transgender and transgender individuals are denied coverage for procedures performed for psychological purposes.

In June, 5th Judicial District Chief Judge Arthur Gamble ruled in favor of those challenging the ban. Attorneys for the Department of Human Services appealed the decision, and the Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments in January.

Check back on this site later today for more details,

• Comments: (319) 368-8536; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com