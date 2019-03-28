Government

Iowa Medicaid work requirement bill faces dead end

The dome of the State Capitol building in Des Moines is shown on Tuesday, January 13, 2015. (Adam Wesley/The Gazette)
The dome of the State Capitol building in Des Moines is shown on Tuesday, January 13, 2015. (Adam Wesley/The Gazette)
2019 LEGISLATIVE SESSION ARTICLES

07:28PM | Thu, March 28, 2019

Nearly unanimous Iowa House endorses felon voting rights

07:03PM | Thu, March 28, 2019

Iowa Medicaid work requirement bill faces dead end

02:59PM | Wed, March 27, 2019

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs law mandating free speech on Iowa public campuses

11:34AM | Wed, March 27, 2019

Proposal to regulate traffic cameras hits snag

07:02PM | Tue, March 26, 2019

Iowa House tweaks medical marijuana law, focusing on amount of THC that can be d ...

04:05PM | Tue, March 26, 2019

Teacher misconduct would require prompt reporting under Iowa law
View More 2019 LEGISLATIVE SESSION Articles

DES MOINES — A state senator’s proposals to tie work requirements and other stipulations to Iowans receiving taxpayer-funded health insurance have run into myriad roadblocks over the past few days.

Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, introduced proposals to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work or volunteer at least 20 hours per week, to be making an effort to pay their child support, and for the state to more frequently verify Medicaid recipients’ eligibility.

But a federal court on Wednesday struck down Medicaid work requirement laws in Kentucky and Arkansas, and on Thursday a procedural move from Iowa Democratic lawmakers requesting more information delayed debate and a vote on Schultz’s oversight proposal.

But perhaps the biggest roadblock was laid down Thursday by Schultz’s colleague in the Iowa House, Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, who said the House will not consider any of the proposals this year, effectively ending the possibility of any of them becoming law in 2019.

“It’s not that we’re against making sure that there isn’t fraud in the state,” said Lundgren, who leads the House’s health care committee. “It’s just that we want to do it mindfully where we are not hurting people that certainly do need the assistance (and) we are appropriately catching the people that are taking advantage of the system.”

Lundgren said she is not philosophically opposed to the proposals but feels they need to be better vetted. She said she wants to talk to state agencies that investigate Medicaid fraud and get data to better understand how many individuals the legislation would impact.

“If we’re going to do something, let’s be pragmatic about it and make sure that it actually does something and it helps the departments that are trying to right the fraud in the state of Iowa,” Lundgren said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Before his oversight proposal was shelved by Democrats’ procedural move during debate Thursday, Schultz defended his legislation from accusations that it would cost too much in taxpayer-funded resources — each proposal was projected to cost in the millions of dollars, according to the state’s nonpartisan fiscal and legal agency.

“I’m answering the demands of the people of Iowa who want to know their hardworking tax dollars are going where they’re supposed to go and they’re not just being treated as a basic commodity handed out to whomever applies,” Schultz said.

Lundgren said it’s possible Republicans could, after gathering more information, decide to address the subject again during next year’s legislative session.

“This isn’t a closed door on these issues in Iowa,” Lundgren said. “We just need to be really thoughtful about how we address it and we need to actually see there is a need to address it.”

Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau

All articles by Erin

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE 2019 LEGISLATIVE SESSION ARTICLES ...

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs law mandating free speech on Iowa public campuses

Proposal to regulate traffic cameras hits snag

Iowa House tweaks medical marijuana law, focusing on amount of THC that can be dispensed

Teacher misconduct would require prompt reporting under Iowa law

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

French flavors: Macarons are center of baker's home business in Cedar Rapids

Iowa Affordable Care Act enrollment declines

Linn County Sheriff's Office joins campaign to better address mental health issues

McDonald's digital drive-throughs will start making personalized recommendations

Iowa House moves to let the people vote on felony enfranchisement

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.