Iowa long-term care ombudsman wants to outsource local investigators

The state agency that oversees nursing home care and protects against elder abuse is considering outsourcing local investigators, a move critics say will further hurt an agency that has seen budget cuts.

The State Office of Long-Term Care Ombudsman plans to issue a request for proposals for a public agency or nonprofit organization to take over six local long-term care ombudsman positions around the state.

A brief explaining the move says decentralizing local investigators will maintain quality, while potentially saving money.

Office administrators have not yet returned an email or phone message about the plan.

John Hale, an Ankeny-based consultant on long-term care, said he doesn’t know why the ombudsman’s office would outsource local investigators, but fears it will weaken an agency charged with protecting Iowans who live in long-term care facilities.

“I don’t think the any of the perceived problems in the organization need a reorganization,” Hale said.

The state ombudsman’s office’s saw its budget go from nearly $1.6 million in fiscal 2016 to $1.26 million for fiscal 2019, and the office is down from 14.4 full-time equivalent positions in 2016 to 9.6 in 2019.

Hale said the state used to have eight local ombudsman working around the state, but now has six.

The office lost about $500,000 in 2017, which caused administrators to cut local ombudsman travel budgets, limiting their ability to go talk with residents alleging abuse at nursing homes or other care centers, the Des Moines Register reported.

“When it gets to the point they (residents or families) are concerned enough to file a complaint, they really need someone to come out and talk with them,” Hale said. “Over the telephone or Skype just doesn’t do it. If you’re an investigator, you need to see what’s going on, smell, feel what’s going on.”

It’s not clear from the brief what would happen to the six state employees now investigating local complaints.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said at her Monday news conference she wouldn’t second guess Ombudsman Cynthia Pederson’s plan to considering outsourcing local investigators.

“I think we try to make sure that we have the best and the brightest leading these agencies and to give them the flexibility to evaluate how they’re providing the services and then make the best recommendations to make sure that we’re meeting the needs of Iowans,” she said.

The Ombudsman’s office has been under fire for other changes.

The Iowa Consumer Olmstead Task Force, a group that advocates for people with disabilities, last year asked Pederson why she and her staff weren’t commenting on any bills at the Iowa Statehouse or proposing legislation to help people in long-term care, the Register reported.

The office is charged by the federal Older Americans Act and state Older Iowans Act with protecting the health, safety, welfare and rights of people living in Iowa’s long-term care facilities by investigating complaints, seeking resolutions to problems and providing advocacy, according to its website.

The office worked to help more than 54,000 Iowans in 2016, according to the website. More recent numbers are not provided.

