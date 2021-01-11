IOWA LEGISLATURE

Iowa Legislature freshmen voice optimism, COVID-19 caution

The rotunda is seen at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
The rotunda is seen at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
IOWA LEGISLATURE ARTICLES

07:57PM | Mon, January 11, 2021

Iowa Legislature freshmen voice optimism, COVID-19 caution

02:53PM | Mon, January 11, 2021

Gov. Kim Reynolds to give annual Iowa outlook address on Tuesday night

12:45PM | Mon, January 11, 2021

Anti-mask protest marks opening of 2021 Iowa Legislature

09:38AM | Mon, January 11, 2021

Watch live: Iowa Legislature opens 2021 session at 10 a.m.
View More IOWA LEGISLATURE Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — Even before their desks were assigned Monday, freshman members of the Iowa Legislature said their phones were ringing and their inboxes filling with emails.

“I checked about 11 o’clock and the emails were rolling pretty good,” said Rep. Chad Ingels of R-Randalia, in northeast Iowa, one of 18 House freshmen. “People already are giving you advice.”

“I’ve had a couple of calls and several emails already” and a virtual interview with a Quincy, Ill., television station before his first day as a lawmaker ended, said Sen. Jeff Reichman, R-Montrose, in southeast Iowa, one of 8 Senate freshman.

The first day of a new legislative session is mostly ceremony, including lawmakers being sworn in, and process, such as leaders’ speeches and organizing the House and Senate.

It was a day of “both excitement and anxiety,” Rep. Eric Gjerde, D-Cedar Rapids, said. He’s excited to be a part of the Legislature, but anxious because of the COVID-19 protocols — or the lack of them, in his opinion — that prevented his wife and daughters attending his swearing in. “I’m concerned that we aren’t following CDC guidelines at the Iowa State Capitol.”

Ingels’ family was on hand to see him sworn in despite the lack of a mask mandate in the building.

“I think it’s going to become commonplace and will people kind of grow to be a little more comfortable with it so we can be here and do our business,” he said. However, it may take some time to remember to maintain a safe distance when people without masks approach them.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Reichman also had COVID-19 on his mind. He wants to see more targeted pandemic relief for Iowans and businesses “that are really suffering.”

“I think, initially, it was done with a very broad brush,” he said. “So I hope we get some more focused relief there.”

His emphasis is going to be economic development because his district, which includes all or parts of Lee, Henry, Washington and Jefferson counties, has been hit hard over the past 30 years, Reichman said. Senate 42 has lost about a third of its population, “so really focusing hard on trying to make sure that we have everything we need in southeast Iowa to be successful.”

“I hope we can do good things for Iowa,” he said.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

IOWA LEGISLATURE ARTICLES

07:57PM | Mon, January 11, 2021

Iowa Legislature freshmen voice optimism, COVID-19 caution

02:53PM | Mon, January 11, 2021

Gov. Kim Reynolds to give annual Iowa outlook address on Tuesday night

12:45PM | Mon, January 11, 2021

Anti-mask protest marks opening of 2021 Iowa Legislature
View More IOWA LEGISLATURE Articles

MORE IOWA LEGISLATURE ARTICLES ...

Gov. Kim Reynolds to give annual Iowa outlook address on Tuesday night

Anti-mask protest marks opening of 2021 Iowa Legislature

Watch live: Iowa Legislature opens 2021 session at 10 a.m.

Iowa lawmakers push solutions to bridge 'digital divide' amplified by pandemic

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Pandemic a 'significant factor' for unusually violent year in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids man says he entered U.S. Capitol with mob but was not violent: 'That is not who I am'

When will older, medically fragile Iowans receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

What I've learned as a COVID investigator in Iowa

'Mountain' of work awaits new Iowa City police Chief Dustin Liston

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.