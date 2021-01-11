Iowa Legislature freshmen voice optimism, COVID-19 caution

CEDAR RAPIDS — Even before their desks were assigned Monday, freshman members of the Iowa Legislature said their phones were ringing and their inboxes filling with emails.

“I checked about 11 o’clock and the emails were rolling pretty good,” said Rep. Chad Ingels of R-Randalia, in northeast Iowa, one of 18 House freshmen. “People already are giving you advice.”

“I’ve had a couple of calls and several emails already” and a virtual interview with a Quincy, Ill., television station before his first day as a lawmaker ended, said Sen. Jeff Reichman, R-Montrose, in southeast Iowa, one of 8 Senate freshman.

The first day of a new legislative session is mostly ceremony, including lawmakers being sworn in, and process, such as leaders’ speeches and organizing the House and Senate.

It was a day of “both excitement and anxiety,” Rep. Eric Gjerde, D-Cedar Rapids, said. He’s excited to be a part of the Legislature, but anxious because of the COVID-19 protocols — or the lack of them, in his opinion — that prevented his wife and daughters attending his swearing in. “I’m concerned that we aren’t following CDC guidelines at the Iowa State Capitol.”

Ingels’ family was on hand to see him sworn in despite the lack of a mask mandate in the building.

“I think it’s going to become commonplace and will people kind of grow to be a little more comfortable with it so we can be here and do our business,” he said. However, it may take some time to remember to maintain a safe distance when people without masks approach them.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Reichman also had COVID-19 on his mind. He wants to see more targeted pandemic relief for Iowans and businesses “that are really suffering.”

“I think, initially, it was done with a very broad brush,” he said. “So I hope we get some more focused relief there.”

His emphasis is going to be economic development because his district, which includes all or parts of Lee, Henry, Washington and Jefferson counties, has been hit hard over the past 30 years, Reichman said. Senate 42 has lost about a third of its population, “so really focusing hard on trying to make sure that we have everything we need in southeast Iowa to be successful.”

“I hope we can do good things for Iowa,” he said.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com