In waning hours of session Iowa Republicans propose 24-hour abortion waiting period

DES MOINES — Iowa’s historic 2020 session — temporarily knocked off course by a coronavirus pandemic — was upended again Saturday when anti-abortion lawmakers introduced a measure to create a 24-hour waiting period for women seeking an abortion.

The amendment came after House Republicans conceded they didn’t have the votes needed to keep their “protect life” amendment on track for a voter referendum on clarifying abortion rights in Iowa.

Instead, anti-abortion lawmakers filed an amendment to require a physician performing an abortion to get written certification from the woman at least 24 hours before performing the procedure.

It wasn’t the prize anti-abortion legislators wanted when the session started, but it would be a step in the right direction, said House Human Resource Committee Chairwoman Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta.

“We always look for pathways that we can advance the pro-life movement,” she said. “We’re not shy about the fact that we’re a pro-life caucus.”

When the Senate added its amendment to House File 594 and sent it back to the House, “it was a good time to say, ‘Hey, let’s move this forward, and go from there.’ ”

Democrats were “appalled” that just hours before they expected to adjourn the session, “Republican politicians plan to pass more restrictions on a woman’s right to make her own health decisions,” said Rep. Jo Oldson, D-Des Moines.

“They’ve kept this plan secret for weeks and released it on a Saturday night so they didn’t have to hear from Iowans,” Oldson said. “It’s time for Iowa Republican lawmakers to be more transparent and stop the relentless attacks on the rights of Iowa women.”

As surprised as Democrats said they were by the abortion amendment, end-of-session delays over abortion, taxes and budgets are typical.

Lawmakers spent Saturday fighting over details of a nearly $7.8 billion budget plan, hammering out the few remaining policy priorities and saying their farewells to an unprecedented session that spanned 153 calendar days but netted only 45 work days in the Senate and 50 in the House due to an 11-week disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak’s arrival to Iowa in March.

“The state of Iowa has never seen a legislative session that takes a two-month pause and comes back and still has a productive session,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, who hoped Iowans will say of this year, “we had a lot of challenges, but we overcame those and had a really productive session.”

One fight that didn’t materialize was the restoration of felon voting rights. Lawmakers declined to take up a resolution that would have let voters decide whether to amend the state constitution to allow felons to vote once they discharged their sentences.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, deferred to Whitver on the issue. However, he said his thoughts were with crime victims.

“It’s a very emotional issue and secondly, all indications are the governor is going to sign an executive order,” Zaun said.

That has been the speculation ever since the Republican governor met with Black Lives Matter this past week. Previously, Reynolds has resisted an executive order, saying instead that restoration should be addressed in the constitution, not left to the whim of the governor.

The historic passage of police reforms and retreats on restoring voting rights and restricting abortion were a marked shift from the agenda lawmakers wrote for the session. Although not in lockstep, Reynolds and legislators were focused on a number of shared priorities that included more funds for education, “upskilling” the workforce, expanding mental health services and providing more funds for outdoor recreation and water quality improvement.

When they convened the 88th Iowa General Assembly in January, the state government was in a surplus position with prospects for strong revenue growth. But legislators’ work had to be halted in mid-March as part of Reynolds’ mitigation strategy to slow the coronavirus spread.

Since returning this month, majority Republicans pushed through COVID-19 liability protections for businesses and health care providers, shielded from state taxation the federal stimulus checks and business breaks that Iowans received to help weather effects of the pandemic and negotiated a fiscal 2021 budget plan that was status quo for many areas of state government.

The session interruption caused legislators to abandon some bills being worked on but not close to agreement as they tried to function in the Capitol under new health care guidelines and social distancing precautions.

Republicans for the most part succeeded in advancing their session priorities, and some issues found bipartisan accord.

On Saturday, the House and Senate reached agreement on creation of a crime services surcharge equal to 10 percent of the fine or forfeiture imposed. Under current law, the criminal penalty surcharge is equal to 35 percent. At the same time, SF 457 increases the criminal penalty for scheduled violations, misdemeanors and felonies.

Lawmakers also approved HF 2540, which is similar to laws in 33 states to allow the sale of wine growlers — containers that can be refilled for the purchaser’s consumption at a location other than the point of sale — and codify the governor’s emergency proclamation to allow the sale of cocktails to go.

As the evening wore on, the Senate voted 44-4 to strengthen the state’s animal cruelty laws. Zaun lamented that the House had “weakened” provisions in HF 737, which senators had previously passed. However, the revised bill still would protect companion animals and “prosecute the people that are abusing companion animals.”

“Countless times, almost on a daily basis, we hear stories in the media of just disgusting abuse of our companion animals that so many times are members of our families,” said Zaun, in urging passage of the measure establishing an aggravated misdemeanor for animal torture and providing enhanced penalties for animal abuse and neglect.

Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, said it was “a long road” to get to Saturday night’s vote, saying “we’ve done about everything that we could” in negotiating a bill that “takes Iowa out of the gutter of I think 49th in the country” in national rankings. “It’s not everything I would want if I wrote it, but it’s everything we need to move forward.”